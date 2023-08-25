The 2023 awards also seek to highlight innovative approaches to preservation, including new technologies, materials/products, creative adaptive reuse, and excellence in practice, climate change adaptations, and similarly progressive concepts.
Newport Polo Foundation today announced its 23rd annual International Polo Charity Ball will return to the most sparkling residence on Bellevue Avenue, the newly renovated Rosecliff, on Friday, August 2nd, 2024.
This fun, one-day celebration of compassionate plant-based living will feature sampling from restaurants, breweries, a distillery, and a kombucha brand, alongside a marketplace with vegan products available for sale and non-profits sharing their missions.