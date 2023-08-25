The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Thursday, August 24.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

Thursday, August 24

At 1:04 am, Officer Cavallaro arrested Lauren Ibbotson, age 37, whose address is listed as homeless, for willful trespass.

At 8:15 am, Officer Sherman arrested Aaron LaPointe, age 40, whose address is listed as homeless, for Possession of Schedule I-V (except marijuana) <10 Grams.

At 1:04 pm, Detective Sardinha took Olivia Wheeler, age 18, of Portsmouth, into custody for shoplifting – MISD.

At 2:30 pm, Officer Sherman arrested Luwada Jones, age 43, of Newport, for OSL 4th+ Offense.

At 4:11 pm, Detective Thurston took Joshua Coute, age 36, of Narragansett, into custody for Larceny/U $1500 (From Building).

Dispatch Log