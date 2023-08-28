U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will join students and representatives of Community MusicWorks and the Newport String Project at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 29, to celebrate $300,000 in federal funds to support and expand free music education and mentoring services for students from urban communities in Rhode Island.

The funding, secured by Whitehouse as an earmark in the fiscal year 2023 appropriations law, will help boost enrollment in after-school programming for elementary school students in the cities of Providence and Newport, according to a press release from Senator Whitehouse’s office.

Ealaín McMullin, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the Newport String Project, will be among those who will be on hand for the event and tells What’sUpNewp via email that the Newport String Project will be receiving funding of $75,000 as part of this allocation.

Joining Ealaín McMullin and Senator Whitehouse at the event, which will take place at Community MusicWorks in Providence, will be Sebastian Ruth, Founder, Community MusicWorks; Kelly Reed, Managing Director, Community MusicWorks; and Lisa Barksdale, Coordinator, Community MusicWorks Daily Orchestra Program.