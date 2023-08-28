Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27 was a busy weekend for the Newport Police Department.

Here’s a look at the arrests made by Newport Police officers and the dispatch log for the weekend.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

At 7:36 pm on Friday, August 25, Detective Roach took Meaghan Dube, age 43, of Coventry, Rhode Island, into custody for habitual offender larceny/shoplifing/rec. & or poss. stolen goods, shoplifting-felony (2nd/subsquent offense and over & 100, and shoplifting – felony (2nd/subsquent offense and over & 100).

At 11:38 pm on Saturday, August 26, Officer Rayner summoned/cited Kelsey Boulay, age 19, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, for Alcohol, Drink, Possess by Minor – 21.

At 12:18 am on Sunday, August 27, Sergeant Carrig arrested Akeem Howard, age 33, of Newport, Rhode Island, for disorderly conduct.

At 12:35 am on Sunday, August 27, Sergeant Doyle arrested Hunter Hebenthal, age 23, of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for disorderly conduct.

At 12:35 am on Sunday, August 27, Sergeant Doyle arrested Lorenzo Rivera, age 31, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, for disorderly conduct.

At 1:03 am on Sunday, August 27, Officer Lubin arrested Fernando Becker, age 34, of Fall River, Massachusetts, for disorderly conduct.

At 7:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, Officer Cavallaro took Matthew Cateon, age 38, whose address is listed as homeless, for bench warrant issued from 2nd District Court.

Dispatch Log