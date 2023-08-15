Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, August 15. Today’s newsletter is 1,239 words, approximately a 6-minute read.

🐸 Gerry Goldstein’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here → A pond where it’s easy being green

🗳️ The early voting period for the Primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election begins on Wednesday, August 16, and runs through September 5. More Info

👉 On Tap This Week: Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more! Check out what’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment this week and weekend here – What’s Up this week: August 14 – 20.

🎵 Kick-off Labor Day weekend as Newport Live and the Norman Bird Sanctuary present award winner John Gorka at The Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown on Thursday, August 31st at 7 PM. Read More

🦞 Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf 32nd Seafood Festival is just two months away. Scheduled to take place on October 14 and 15 from 11 am to 6 pm, the event will include every type of seafood your heart could desire, delicious drinks, live local music, and more! More Details

⚠️ Newport Police Department is warning to expect delays and detours at Spring Street/Memorial Boulevard today from 8 am to 12 pm.

🤷 Here’s some advice from WCVB – Beat the Newport crowds and visit East Greenwich, Rhode Island

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Flood Watch until August 15, 12:00 PM EDT

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog. High near 75. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of showers or drizzle between 10pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming NNE in the afternoon. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind around 7 kt. A chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of rain or drizzle between midnight and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:54 am | Sunset: 7:45 pm | 13 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:01 am & 8:23 pm | Low tide at 1:44 am & 1:12 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.2 days, 2% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 17: American Star

Friday, August 18: American Eagle

Saturday, August 19: American Constitution

On WhatsUpNewp.com

