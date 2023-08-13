Marvin Leon Washington, 48, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2023.

Born in Marion, SC on May 25, 1975, He was the son of Leon Curtain and Peggy Washington.

Marvin was a 1993 graduate of Rogers High School. He spent his high school years playing for the Vikings basketball team. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and dedicated years to defending our country. Marvin spent years employed on the Newport Naval Base, both in landscaping and security. He later went on to establish his own moving company, Top of the Line Movers. Most recently, Marvin was employed by Green Valley Country Club, where he found his passion for golf. He was a coach, a mentor, and a friend to many in the community. Marvin was known for his infectious laugh and caring personality. Always willing to lend a hand or give advice to a friend in need, and never missed an opportunity to crack a joke or two. He impacted so many lives and he will truly and forever be missed.

Marvin is survived by his children; Michaela Washington, Marc Washington, Tyriah Washington, Braylon Washington, and Kinsley Washington, his sister; Michelle Washington-Scarberry. He will also be missed by his grandchildren; Kenleigh Gordon, Messiah Perry, Makye Perry, and Josiah Washington, and his 2 dogs; Nova and Cuse.

Marvin is preceded in death by maternal grandparents; James and Hattie Lee Washington, paternal grandparents; Jerome Kirton and Christiana Forgan, his uncle; James Washington Jr, his aunt; Peggy Kirton Legette, his stepfather; David Eaddy Jr, his first cousin; Crystal Grant, and step grandparents; David and Leola Eaddy, all of Marion, South Carolina.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

