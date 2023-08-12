Photo: Boston Public Library, Norman B. Leventhal Map Center

The streets and landmarks of Newport are filled with stories from over 300 years of history.

From the founders and heroes to the early settlers, the names of these streets and landmarks pay tribute to the rich history of this city.

While this is just a small selection, it serves as a starting point for exploring the history of Newport. We encourage locals and tourists alike to visit the Newport Historical Society and learn more about the epic history of this city.

Who knows what you might discover? We certainly learned a lot in the process of writing this article.

Aquidneck Island

“Aquidneck” is derived from the Narragansett name for the island, aquidnet.The word literally means “floating-mass-at” or simply “at the island”. Other sources claim Aquidneck is a Native word meaning “Isle of Peace.”

Source: Rhode Island Geography & Henry Schoolcraft, The American Indians

America’s Cup Avenue

Dedicated to the most famous sailing race, America’s Cup, that was hosted in Newport, RI from 1930 – 1983.

Source: 12 Meter Charters

Ballard Park

In 1990 Carol C. Ballard donated a thirteen acre parcel of open space to the City of Newport “for the enjoyment of all Newport’s residents” thus creating Ballard Park. Carol envisioned the site would serve as an outdoor laboratory for area students and a place where the local public could connect with nature.

Source: Friends of Ballard Park

Bannister’s Wharf

The Wharf John Bannister built was the social and commercial lifeline to colonial Newport, the connector between an active harbor and an enterprising, young town.

Source: The History of Bannister’s Wharf

Bellevue Avenue

Many believe that Bellevue is derived from a French term for “beautiful view.”

Bowen’s Wharf

Bowen’s Wharf was originally known as Stevens’ Wharf, after Robert Stevens Ship Chandler. This shop was next owned by George Piltz and served as the office for the George Bowen’s Coal Company. The Robert Stevens mansion was at the corner of Bowen’s Wharf and Thames Street, and was a unique double house design

Brenton Point

The point was named after Governor William Brenton (c. 1610–1674), an early settler, who owned the land as a large farm in the 17th century.

Brenton originally called the area “Hammersmith” after his hometown in England. The original name survives in the name of Hammersmith Farm, an estate on the point later owned by the family of First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

Source: Rhode Island State Parks 1976.

Cardines Field

The Basin Field ballpark was renamed for Bernardo Cardines, a Newport baseball player who was Newport’s first citizen to die in World War I.

Source: Wikipedia

Channing Memorial Church

Built as a memorial to William Ellery Channing, a Newport native who is widely seen as the founder of modern Unitarianism in America, the church and the congregation has been at the forefront of the Unitarian Universalist tradition here in the United States since its beginnings.

Source: Channing Memorial Church

Clarke School Apartments & The United Baptist Church (John Clarke Memorial)

Named after Dr. John Clarke (1609-1676) one of the original purchasers and proprietors of the island, founders of Newport and one of the founders of the First Baptist Church in Newport, its first pastor, and munificent benefactor.

Source: Asher, Louis Franklin (1997). John Clarke (1609–1676): Pioneer in American Medicine, Democratic Ideals, and Champion of Religious Liberty. Pittsburgh, PA: Dorrance Publishing Company. ISBN 0-8059-4040-5.

Claiborne Pell Bridge

The Newport Bridge was renamed for U.S. Senator Claiborne Pell in 1992.

Source: Wikipedia

Coddington Highway, Coddington Brewery, Coddington Cemetery, Coddington Cove & Coddington Point

The five landmarks are named after William Coddington (c. 1601 – 1 November 1678), one of the original eight founders and first officers of Newport, RI.

Source: Bicknell, Thomas Williams (1920). The History of the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations 3. New York: The American Historical Society. pp. 975–989.

Coggeshall Avenue

Named after John Coggeshall (1601 – 27 November 1647), one of the founders of Rhode Island and the first President of all four towns in the Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.

Other places named for President Coggeshall include John Coggeshall Elementary School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Coggeshall Way and Coggeshall Circle in rural Middletown; and Coggeshall Avenue in Newport, which goes through the original Coggeshall property.

Source: Wikipedia

Easton’s Beach and Easton’s Point

These two locations were named after Nicholas Easton (c.1593–1675), one of the eight founders and original officers. In Newport, Easton became active in civil affairs, serving as assistant to the governor for several years, and in 1650 was elected President of the four towns of the colony.

Following his first presidency, the colony was split in 1651 by William Coddington who wanted the two island towns to be under a separate government, and who went to England to get the authority to do this. In 1654 the four towns were reunited, and Easton was once again elected President, presiding for another year over the united colony.

Source: Bicknell, Thomas Williams (1920). The History of the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. Vol.3. New York: The American Historical Society. pp. 998–1001

Fort Adams

Fort Adams, established on July 4, 1799, was named for then-incumbent President John Adams.

Source: Wikipedia

Goat Island

Narragansett Native Americans called the island “Nante Sinunk”, and sold the island in 1658. Early Newport colonists used the island as a goat pasture

Source: A History of Goat Island, Newport, Rhode Island

Hammersmith Farm

It was erected on what had been originally known as “Hammersmith Island,” possibly named after the English hometown of William Brenton, the 17th-century governor of Rhode Island who established the first farm on the site in 1640.

Source: Brenton, Elizabeth C. (1877). History of Brenton’s Neck from 1638. Newport, RI: John P. Sanborn, Printer, Mercury Office.

Rose Island

The name of the island is allegedly named “Rose Island” because at low tide the island appears to be shaped like a rose

Source: Rose Island Light info

Salve Regina University

Salve Regina is a Latin term which translates as “Hail, (Holy) Queen”, a Marian hymn and one of four Marian antiphons sung at different seasons within the Christian liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church.

Source: Wikipedia

Thames Street

The street takes its name from the Thames River in London, England, an area from which many of the early colonists migrated. Today local residents pronounce the street name with a hard “th” and which rhymes with “names” rather than the British pronunciation of “temz.”

Source: Wikipedia

The Point

The evidence of the large number of Quakers who settled in Newport in the 17th century can be seen today in the fact that many streets in the “The Point” are named after trees (Elm, Poplar, Willow, Walnut, Chestnut, Cherry, Pine, Sycamore, and Cypress).

Marsh Street was formerly the site of a marsh and Bridge Street, the site of a bridge traversing the north side of the marsh

Source: Wikipedia

Touro Park, Touro Synagogue & Touro Street

The Touro Synagogue was built from 1759 to 1763 for the Jeshuat Israel congregation in Newport under the leadership of Cantor (Chazzan) Isaac Touro.

Judah Touro’s lasting fame, however, was as a philanthropist. He contributed $40,000—an immense sum at the time—to the Jewish cemetery at Newport, and bought the Old Stone Mill there, at that time thought to have been built by Norsemen, giving it to the city. The park surrounding it is still known as Touro Park.

n 1820, Abraham Touro had a brick wall built around the cemetery, and when he died in 1822 he bequeathed $10,000 to the State of Rhode Island for the support and maintenance of the “Old Jewish Synagogue” in Newport. He made an additional bequest of $5,000 for the maintenance of the street which runs from the cemetery down the hill to the synagogue building. As a result of his generosity, the street was named “Touro Street.” When the state legislature accepted Abraham’s gift, they were the first to publicly refer to the synagogue as “Touro (or Touro’s) Synagogue.”

Source: Wikipedia & Touro Synagogue

This story was originally published on November 10, 2015.

