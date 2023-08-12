Captain Patrick T. Crowley, 46, of Middletown, RI, a decorated career fire officer and treasured community member passed away on Wednesday August 9, 2023.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the beloved husband to Shannon Leigh (White) Crowley and the devoted father to Colton Padraig and Andrew Hanson. Patrick is the son of Martha (Colton) Crowley and Peter Crowley, brother to the late James Crowley and the son in law to Shelley Hanson and Stephen and Jane White.

Patrick is preceded in death by his grandparents Barbara and James Colton of Middletown, RI and Elizabeth and Michael Crowley of Newport, RI and his cousins Jaime Crowley and Ariel Rose Crowley both of Newport, RI.

Patrick was a loving husband and father who always put his family first. Whether coaching or dedicating countless hours to Middletown Little League, soccer, snowboarding, fishing, or swimming out to the dock at Hazard’s Beach, Patrick was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends.

Patrick attended Rogers High School where he graduated in 1995. While there, Patrick lettered in both football and golf in addition to having a passion for music. Patrick then went on to attend Keene State College where he was a member of the Rugby Team in addition to earning a degree in Environmental Health & Safety studies. After graduating from Keene, Patrick spent his summers working for Newport Tent where he made lifelong friends. Patrick went on to volunteer at the Kingston Fire Department where he found his passion for helping others which eventually led him to a position at the Warwick Fire Department. Patrick served in Warwick for almost 20 years and rose the ranks to Lieutenant in 2016 and then Captain in 2021. Captain Crowley was a natural leader and led the implementation of the PEER Support Team for the Warwick Fire Department and surrounding communities. Patrick embodied the brotherhood and sisterhood of the fire services and was relied upon by his peers when integrating new members.

Mayor Frank Picozzi of Warwick, RI, stated that Patrick “served this city for many years with honor, passion, and courage. He had the utmost respect from all members of the department.”

Patrick lives on through the swings of all the Little Leaguers he coached, all the lives of those he counseled through the PEER Support Program, the brotherhood of the Warwick Fire Department, the sunsets at Hazard’s Beach and most importantly through his pride and joy: his wife and sons.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made payable to WARWICK FIREFIGHTERS, LOCAL 2748; PEER Support Fund, PO Box 7209, Warwick, RI 02887. All donations to be utilized for firefighter peer support and behavioral health in conjunction with Captain Crowley’s family.

He strived to make everyone around him better and worked to make sure that he was there if they needed him.

