Good Morning! Today is Sunday, August 20.
Here’s a look at what’s up out there today and a roundup of all of What’sUpNewp’s latest headlines.
Enjoy your Sunday!
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: W wind 6 to 11 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:38 pm | 13 hours and 38 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 11:02 am & 11:11 pm | Low tide at 4:13 am & 4:35 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.2 days, 11% lighting.
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Fort Adams
- 8:30 am: Yoga on Sandy Point Beach
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 10:30 am: Brunch in the Vines at Greenvale Vineyards
- 1 pm to 2 pm: 76th Reading of Washington’s Letter at Touro Synagogue
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST at King Park
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Greg Abate from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo at 4 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Diane Blue & The All-Star Band & Ilana Katz Katz from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Outcry from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Deck: Gerrick Van Deusen from 12 pm to 3 pm, Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown from 6 pm to close
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Thursday, August 24: American Star
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories
- DEM: Scarborough South State Beach closed on weekdays for the remainder of the summer beach season
- Foxwoods announces the opening of Pequot Woodlands Casino, a new 50,000 sq. ft addition
- Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 14 – 17
- Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
- Obituary: James F. Kraft
The Latest
CUSP Gallery Brings Art Crowd to Broadway
Newport’s art scene could be on the cusp of transformation, thanks to a new gallery at 35 Broadway and the vision of its owner, Curtis Speer, an artist who relocated to Newport in November.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
This Day In Newport History: August 20, 1915 – Miramar Mansion Inaugurated
Patriots-Packers preseason game called off after injury to Isaiah Bolden
As New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden lay on the field with a serious injury, his teammates couldn’t avoid thinking about Damar Hamlin.
Urias becomes first Red Sox to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches, Boston beats Yankees 8-1
Until a couple of days ago, Luis Urias of the Boston Red Sox had never hit a grand slam in the Major Leagues. Now the light-hitting infielder is in a category with Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx.
Communities across New England picking up after a spate of tornadoes
Four tornadoes were confirmed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and the National Weather Service was investigating a possible fifth in eastern Connecticut.
Fire tears through historic Block Island hotel off coast of Rhode Island
A fire tore through a historic hotel early Saturday on Block Island, prompting officials on the summer vacation spot off the coast of Rhode Island to declare a state of emergency and urge the public to stay away.
Clean Ocean Access partners with the Town of Middletown for ‘Take a Toy – Leave a Toy’
The “Take a Toy – Leave a Toy” program addresses the number of reusable beach toys that become single-use when left behind on the beach.
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up this weekend: August 17 – 20
Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!
44 Open Houses across Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Check these houses out this weekend.
76th reading of Washington’s letter at Touro Synagogue to honor religious freedom, public service
This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.