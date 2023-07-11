Sign up for our free daily newsletter and we’ll deliver this story straight to your inbox daily!

🎵 Family Night Concerts returns to Easton’s Beach this evening with a performance by Nickel Jukebox at 6 pm. The show is free and open to the public; parking is free at Easton’s Beach after 4 pm on show nights.

🎶 The Duke Robillard Quintet kicks off Music on the Lawn at St. John’s on The Point this evening at 6 pm. The free show runs from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the following cruise ships are scheduled to visit;

July 13 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 19 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

July 20 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

👉 I had the opportunity to attend the National Independent Venue Association 2023 conference in Washington, D.C., yesterday. NIVA ‘23, as it is called, is the leading conference for independent music and comedy venues, festivals, and the promoter industry.

Unsurprisingly, I observed on day 1 of the conference how much Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival are looked up to in the industry. Seeking Newport connections, I had a chance to listen to the following panel discussions and connect with the following folks on day 1 (more to come);

Kira Karbocus, COO of Newport Festivals Foundation, sat on a panel discussing “How Festivals Are Incubators for Live Industry Innovation”.

Roberta Lea, Artist/Singer-Songwriter in The Black Opry (who will perform at Newport Folk Festival), discussed on a panel “How Programs and Advocacy are Breaking Down The Live Entertainment Industry’s Barriers”.

Christian McBride, 8-time Grammy Award Winner and Artistic Director of Newport Jazz Festival, participated in a fireside conversation.

McBride told all the producers, owners, promoters, and agents in the room; “To all you producers, you should have a photo of George Wein in your house and thank him every day for providing the template for the outdoor music festival”.

More to come from the conference, the panel discussions, and my one-on-one discussions.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind around 10 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:21 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 14 hours and 58 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 8:41 am & 10:43 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.1 days, 40% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Nickle Jukebox at 6 pm

The JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

St. John’s on The Point: The Duke Robillard Band from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:10 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

