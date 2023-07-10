By Sail Newport

Sail Newport has been running the Newport Regatta as a keynote sailing event for thirty-nine years every July. The 2023 Newport Regatta wrapped up Sunday with a thrilled group of sailors who feared there would be no racing due to a very light wind forecast for the entire weekend. As the day developed, the wind filled in enough to accomplish racing for all of the classes making for a solid Newport Regatta.

The Breeze Arrived Again Today!

On Sunday, day two of the regatta, the IC 37 and the 12 Metre classes sailed on a race area south of Hope Island. After a one-hour delay ashore, the race committee started windward/leeward races around noon. Despite the significant current and very light breeze, two races were completed for the 12 Metres and three for the IC 37s. Over the day, the seven to eight-knot southerly build to a steady nine to ten knots enabling a five-leg race for the IC 37s to finish the regatta.

“The race committee did a fantastic job getting racing in today, and all weekend, in light wind,” says Steve Liebel (Tampa, FL). Liebel led his team on “New Wave” to a first-place win after a strong performance in the series of races.

Heading into the final day of racing, Liebel was on the top of the scoreboard with Saturday’s nine points (2-1-4-2). The team kept pace on the last day however, and added an eighth-place win and another first-place in Race 6. After a drop (8), the team won the Newport Regatta Trophy with ten points overall.

“We have a core team, and we have fun sailing with mostly friends,” Liebel says when asked his formula for winning.

Many IC 37 teams raced in preparation for their upcoming national championship next week at New York Yacht Club (NYYC) from July 14-16. Their North American Championship, also hosted by NYYC, takes place October 6-8 in Newport.

“Yes, it was good for practice, but we look forward to the Newport Regatta every year. It’s a ‘must do’ with our crew,” Liebel adds.

Coming in second place after Liebel, Peter Wagner (Portolla Valley, CA) and his crew on “Skeleton Key” was only three points behind “New Wave.” Also on the podium was “Pegasus” in third place overall with Wade Waddell (Marblehead, MA) and his crew.

Rod Harris/The VX One Fleet lines up for a fleet start on Saturday, July 8.

Corinthian Sailors Recognized

The IC 37 class also scores a Corinthian Division, recognizing amateur participation. “Skeleton Key” was awarded first place and “Pegasus” in second. The Third place winner in the Corinthian IC 37 scoring division was “Defiant,” skippered by Terry McLaughlin (Toronto, Ontario) and his crew.

The Majestic 12 Metres Race in Two Classes

12 Metres competed in Modern and Traditional/Vintage Classes in the same racing area as the IC 37 Class. After four races in the regatta, Peter Askew (Key Largo, FL) and crew won the Modern Division on “Enterprise.” Jack LeFort (Jamestown, RI) and his team onboard “Challenge 12” and Oakcliff Sailing (Oyster Bay, NY) on “Courageous” came in second and third place respectively.

In the Traditional/Vintage Class, Newport sailor Kevin Hegarty, co-skipper Anthony Chiurco (Princeton, NJ), and crew won on “Columbia.” Mark Watson was close behind with only a two-point spread and captured second place overall with his crew on “Onawa.” Jack Klinck (Concord, MA) finished in third place on “Nefertiti.”

Rod Harris/The F 18 Catamaran Class Jockeys for the best position at the start of a race in the Newport Regatta, July 8.

Potter Cove Racing Area Busy with One-Design Racing

The second racing area was located near Potter Cove east of Conanicut Island. Four one-design classes participated, including F 18 Catamaran, VX One, 505, and Thistle classes.

Sailors of the Weekend Win Dr. Wallace Trophy

In a remarkable performance, Michael Easton (Burlington, MA) and Tripp Burd (Marblehead, MA) won every race in their class over the two-day series. Easton and Burd on “Surf Club Newport” would also win the “Dr. Robin Wallace Performance Trophy” for best sailing of the weekend.

Kaleigh Morgan (Barrington, RI) finished in second place on “Payne Capital,” and Saunderstown, RI sailors Marina Barzaghi and Jensen Metighe won third place overall in the 11-boat fleet.

The VX One Fleet participated in preparation for their East Coast Championships which sails out of Sail Newport this Thursday through Saturday (July 13 – 15).

Doug Clark and Trevor Parekh of Mystic, CT, won first place. Clark and Parekh on “Sideshow” were in third place before racing Sunday morning, but a strong (2-2-4) day paid off for the regatta win.

Newport sailors Jeff Hayden and Parker Colantuono finished second on “Hay Hay.” Two Basking Ridge, NJ sailors Iain Jaeger and Zachary Champney, also did well and finished ahead of fifteen other boats to win a third-place trophy on “Magnum.”

Sailors traveled from Canada and eleven U.S. States, including FL, NH, MA, VA, RI, TX, NY, CT, CA, SC, and NJ. Entrants also came from Canada.

Next year Sail Newport will hold the 40th Anniversary Regatta July 13-14, 2024.