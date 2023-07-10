Sidney “Andy” Anderson, of Newport, passed away May 20, 2023 from pneumonia. He was 85. He was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Andy was born in Texas. His service in the Navy brought him to Newport. He started his civilian life as a bar owner and liquor salesman. Since 1985, he operated The Newport Fudgery with his business partner and wife of 48 years, Jani. He had hundreds of employees over the years. To this day, many stop by with their families to visit their “favorite job ever” and reminisce with “The Fudge Master”. Andy was held in high regard by all who knew him and was considered the unofficial mayor of lower Thames Street. He was always available to offer guidance and assistance to anyone who needed it. Andy and Jani travelled extensively over the years. They enjoyed good food, good drinks, good sceneries and great love. He was a kind man who was loved by all.

Services will be private.