Edward Wilson, 77, of Englewood Florida, formerly of Rhode Island, passed away suddenly on June 10, 2023. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Gail Fagan Wilson also of Englewood. He leaves behind two children, Barbara Truman, of Tucson, Arizona, Mark Wilson and daughter-in law Emily, of North Kingstown, RI. He has his grandchildren, Brian, granddaughter-in-law Helen (Vo) and Jacob Truman, as well as Ben, Belle and Brynne Wilson, who he loved dearly. Edward also leaves behind three siblings, sister Maureen O’Brien of Little Silver, NJ, brother Rick Wilson and wife Pat of Manasquan, NJ, and Janet Chaballa and husband Paul of Belford, NJ. Edward had many close friends from all chapters of his life as well.

He was enjoying retirement in Florida after living in North Kingstown, RI, NJ and Cranston, RI. Edward is a US Navy Veteran and had been employed as a banker and financial officer before retiring. Throughout his life he was very active as a community volunteer. More recently, Edward was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Englewood Senior Softball league.

A gathering will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, Newport RI on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 4 to 7pm. The funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Jesus Saviour Catholic Church, Newport, RI, followed by interment at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.