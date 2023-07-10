Alberta “Bunny” Duckman, a beloved resident of Newport, RI, formerly of Longmeadow, MA, passed away peacefully on July 8th, 2023, at the age of 86.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Scanlon (Thomas Donhauser) of Buffalo, NY and her son Thomas Duckman of Ketchum, ID, as well as her two grandchildren, Emma Scanlon of Washington, DC and James Scanlon of Chicago, IL, her adored dog McDuff and many dear friends. Bunny was predeceased by her husband, Gary, after 61 years of marriage.

For many years, Bunny and Gary owned Miss Kerby, a fine women’s clothing store in Springfield, MA.

In accordance with Bunny’s wishes, there will be no formal service. However, a celebration of her remarkable life will take place later this year, allowing family and friends to gather and honor her memory.

Bunny was a passionate supporter of Planned Parenthood & animals of all kinds, so in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Planned Parenthood of Southern New England – www.weareplannedparenthood.org or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

