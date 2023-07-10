A warm crowd greeted a high-energy performance from a Grammy Award-nominated singer at the Updike Room in the Greenwich Hotel Sunday evening July 9, where Sophie B. Hawkins and her band played the East Greenwich venue. Smiles were everywhere – the event was a major success for the popular Main Street venue.

Hawkins, who had her moment of fame in the 1990’s, played several favorites including “As I Lay Me Down,” “Right Beside You,” and her biggest hit, “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover,” featuring guest bassist and uber-fan Joann Joseph, who runs the venue. Hawkins told a few stories behind the music and also covered several from her intriguing new album Free Myself, including “Green Eyes,” “Love Yourself,” and the title song.

Jen and Kasey Minuto and the better horns opened the show with a fine set of originals. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos of the evening below.

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Joann Joseph (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Joann Joseph (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Joanne Joseph (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Joann Joseph (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Joann Joseph (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sophie B. Hawkins (Photo: Ken Abrams)