Rita H. (Petry) Mendonsa, 98, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023 in Newport, RI.
Born to the late Henry and Helen (Whalen) Petry on June 6, 1925, in Forest Hills, NY. Rita graduated with honors from St. Joseph’s Academy in Brentwood, NY and earned her BA Degree from Adelphi College (University) in Garden City, NY where she taught as a swimming instructor. After graduating, Rita worked briefly in New York City where she met the love of her life, George Mendonsa. They were married on October 7, 1946 and resided in Newport, RI.
Rita spent much of her life in Middletown, RI as a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Nothing made her happier than spending time preparing delicious meals and taking care of her family. Her home was always open to everyone. Year after year, she made sure that every family member’s birthday was an event. Rita had a great sense of humor; loved spending time shopping and lunching with friends and family. She was an avid reader, a talented pianist, enjoyed working in her yard, and had a great love for animals. As a native New Yorker, Rita was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and NY Giants. She was very devoted to her faith.
Rita was predeceased by her loving husband of 73 years, George Mendonsa, her brother Henry Petry, and her great-grandson Tyler Mendonsa.
She is survived by her two children, Ronald Mendonsa (Kathleen) and Sharon Molleur (Robert), three grandchildren, Richard, Ronald, and Randy, and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Jordan, and Avery. Our mother was one of the kindest women to walk this earth. She had a huge heart that extended beyond our family. She was loved by all who knew her.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to everyone at the Village House for their exceptional care and kindness.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her honor on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM, St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita’s memory may be made to the Village House, Activities Fund, 70 Harrison Ave, Newport, RI 02840, or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission