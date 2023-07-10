Rita H. (Petry) Mendonsa, 98, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023 in Newport, RI.

Born to the late Henry and Helen (Whalen) Petry on June 6, 1925, in Forest Hills, NY. Rita graduated with honors from St. Joseph’s Academy in Brentwood, NY and earned her BA Degree from Adelphi College (University) in Garden City, NY where she taught as a swimming instructor. After graduating, Rita worked briefly in New York City where she met the love of her life, George Mendonsa. They were married on October 7, 1946 and resided in Newport, RI.

Rita spent much of her life in Middletown, RI as a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Nothing made her happier than spending time preparing delicious meals and taking care of her family. Her home was always open to everyone. Year after year, she made sure that every family member’s birthday was an event. Rita had a great sense of humor; loved spending time shopping and lunching with friends and family. She was an avid reader, a talented pianist, enjoyed working in her yard, and had a great love for animals. As a native New Yorker, Rita was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and NY Giants. She was very devoted to her faith.

Rita was predeceased by her loving husband of 73 years, George Mendonsa, her brother Henry Petry, and her great-grandson Tyler Mendonsa.

She is survived by her two children, Ronald Mendonsa (Kathleen) and Sharon Molleur (Robert), three grandchildren, Richard, Ronald, and Randy, and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Jordan, and Avery. Our mother was one of the kindest women to walk this earth. She had a huge heart that extended beyond our family. She was loved by all who knew her.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to everyone at the Village House for their exceptional care and kindness.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her honor on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM, St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita’s memory may be made to the Village House, Activities Fund, 70 Harrison Ave, Newport, RI 02840, or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

More local obituaries Obituary: Sidney “Andy” Anderson Sidney “Andy” Anderson, of Newport, passed away May 20, 2023 from pneumonia. He was 85. He was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Andy was born in Texas. His service in the Navy brought him to Newport. He started his civilian life as a bar owner and liquor salesman. Since 1985, he operated The Newport Fudgery… Obituary: Alberta “Bunny” Duckman Alberta “Bunny” Duckman, a beloved resident of Newport, RI, formerly of Longmeadow, MA, passed away peacefully on July 8th, 2023, at the age of 86. She is survived by her daughter Susan Scanlon (Thomas Donhauser) of Buffalo, NY and her son Thomas Duckman of Ketchum, ID, as well as her two grandchildren, Emma Scanlon of… Obituary: Edward W. Wilson Edward Wilson, 77, of Englewood Florida, formerly of Rhode Island, passed away suddenly on June 10, 2023. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Gail Fagan Wilson also of Englewood. He leaves behind two children, Barbara Truman, of Tucson, Arizona, Mark Wilson and daughter-in law Emily, of North Kingstown, RI. He has his grandchildren, Brian,… Obituary: Joyce Ethier Joyce S. Ethier Wakefield, RI -Joyce Susan Ethier, 60, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, died peacefully at home on July 4, 2023, with her family by her side. She was the wife of James Ethier, they were married for 33 years. Born in Fall River, MA, on November 14, 1962, she was the daughter of Evelyn… Obituary: Walter F. Castle Walter F. Castle Sr. Wakefield -Walter F. Castle, 89, of Wakefield, passed away on July 5, 2023. He was the husband to the late Lillian E. (Friars) Castle for 58 years. His beloved wife passed in 2013. He was Born in Mounds, Illinois on March 28, 1934, He was the son of the late David… Load more posts Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.