Joyce S. Ethier

Wakefield, RI -Joyce Susan Ethier, 60, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, died peacefully at home on July 4, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was the wife of James Ethier, they were married for 33 years.

Born in Fall River, MA, on November 14, 1962, she was the daughter of Evelyn (L’Heureux) Ibbotson and the late Donald Ibbotson.

Joyce is survived by her husband Jim and her children; Adam Ethier (Erin), Reid Ethier, and Paige Ward (Zach). She is also survived by her granddaughter, Isla Ward and grandsons, James and Louis Ethier. She is the sister of June Massey (Paul). She was deeply devoted to her children and grandchildren, always knowing the right things to say and do to make everyone feel loved, supported and safe.

Joyce was a dedicated educator. She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, got her bachelor’s at Roger Williams University and a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Rhode Island. She worked as a business teacher at Cumberland High school for the past 25 years.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 13, 2023 from 10 am – 12 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.

A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 12:00 pm.

Burial will be private.