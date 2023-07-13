7.13.2023 | Words: 1,244 | Reading Time: About 6-minutes

🍕 Mother Pizzeria, a neighborhood restaurant by the team behind Giusto, officially debuted in downtown Newport last night at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread).

🏘️ It was quiet on the real estate front last week due to the Fourth of July holiday. Tyler Bernadyn has a rundown of the nine homes that changed hands last week.

⚾ The Newport Gulls came up short, losing 4-1 against the North Shore Navigators on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule today: American Star via Fort Adams State Park.

📚 Reading with Robin, a statewide reading initiative from noted book enthusiast/influencer/promoter Robin Kall is returning to Newport this evening. RWR and Discover Newport Present: A Summer Soiree, a benefit for the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, is happening today at the Newport Art Museum.

📕 Author Michael C. Kathrens reveals the luxury and splendor of Newport’s 19th-century summer “cottages,” the subject of his most recent book at the Marble House this evening at 6 pm.

⛆ Waterfront Concerts: Friday’s concert with James Montgomery has been rescheduled to Friday, July 21st, due to forecasted rain

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 3am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 3am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 14 hours and 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:03 am & 5:40 pm | Low tide at 10:23 am

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.1 days, 21% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: They Were Robots from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

newportFILM: Forte – newportFILM Outdoors at Aquidneck Park at 8:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Reef: Meg Rilley from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

The Latest

Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.

Machtley led the University through a period of transition and growth, overseeing the development of numerous programs at school.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The Newport Gulls came up short, losing 4-1 against the North Shore Navigators on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.

Stacker compiled the counties with the highest cancer rates in Rhode Island using data from the CDC.

Joan F. Murphy

Maribeth Redman

