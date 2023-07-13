7.13.2023 | Words: 1,244 | Reading Time: About 6-minutes

🍕 Mother Pizzeria, a neighborhood restaurant by the team behind Giusto, officially debuted in downtown Newport last night at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread).

🏘️ It was quiet on the real estate front last week due to the Fourth of July holiday. Tyler Bernadyn has a rundown of the nine homes that changed hands last week.

⚾ The Newport Gulls came up short, losing 4-1 against the North Shore Navigators on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule today: American Star via Fort Adams State Park.

📚 Reading with Robin, a statewide reading initiative from noted book enthusiast/influencer/promoter Robin Kall is returning to Newport this evening. RWR and Discover Newport Present: A Summer Soiree, a benefit for the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, is happening today at the Newport Art Museum.

📕 Author Michael C. Kathrens reveals the luxury and splendor of Newport’s 19th-century summer “cottages,” the subject of his most recent book at the Marble House this evening at 6 pm.

⛆ Waterfront Concerts: Friday’s concert with James Montgomery has been rescheduled to Friday, July 21st, due to forecasted rain

What’s Up Today

Weather

  • Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
  • Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 3am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
  • 7-Day Weather Forecast 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

  • Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight: S wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 3am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 14 hours and 55 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 5:03 am & 5:40 pm | Low tide at 10:23 am
  • Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.1 days, 21% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Easton’s Beach: Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: They Were Robots from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
  • newportFILM: Forte – newportFILM Outdoors at Aquidneck Park at 8:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Reef: Meg Rilley from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

