Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that “Bayview”, located at 24 Orient Avenue in Jamestown, has sold for $5,075,000.

The sellers were represented by Susan Radesca of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, and Cynthia Moretti of Lila Delman Compass represented the buyers.

Built in the 1870s and expanded and improved extensively since, “Bayview” is an exceptional waterfront Gothic Revival home, offering a dock, three moorings, and panoramic views of Narragansett Bay.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest-priced sale in Jamestown this year.

“The 2018 renovation of this home was a true labor of love,” says Susan Radesca. “It is an architectural gem, and careful attention was paid to every detail. I wish the new owners much happiness and enjoyment of this very special place.”

Bayview. Photos provided by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty