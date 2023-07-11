Joan Frances Murphy passed away peacefully and in the presence of family in Newport on Monday July 10, 2023 at the age of 91. She was the wife of the late Frederick J. Murphy, and was a life-long Newporter.

Born June 11, 1932, in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late James F. and Gertrude R. (Fitzgerald) Reardon. She graduated from St. Catherine Academy and the Newport Business and Secretarial School.

Joan was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Newport. In addition to her love of reading, she was an avid ocean swimmer and cherished time in her beach chair with her group of First Beach friends. She enjoyed her rides to Beaver Tail, lunches at the Creamery with a Chocolate Mint Awful Awful, and summertime lobster rolls. Her friends and family will miss her easy laugh and gentle wisdom.

In addition to her husband, Joan was pre-deceased by her brother, James Reardon.

Joan is survived by her four children: Kathleen Silveira (Manny) of Middletown, RI, Frederick J. Murphy Jr. (Christine) and Francis W. Murphy (Brigid) of Newport, RI, and Timothy J. Murphy (Veronica) of Santa Barbara, CA. She is also survived by her six loving grandchildren: Sarah, Daniela, Bryce, Rachel, Quinn, and Maeve. Joan is also survived by her life-long friend Pauline Walsh and her very dear companion Peter Drury.

The Family is grateful for the kindness shown by Dr. Robert Carrellas, Joan’s caregiver Charlene, and Village House Staff.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 13 from 4-7pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 14, St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care of Rhode Island: https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/donate-to-hopehealth-hospice-palliative-care