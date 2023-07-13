Newport, RI – The Newport Gulls came up short, losing 4-1 against the North Shore Navigators on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.

Evan Griffis got the scoring started for the Navigators in the third inning. With two outs and Henry Kaczmar on second base after a double, Griffis launched his fourth home run of the season to give North Shore an early 2-0 lead.

A couple innings later, the Navigators got back in the run column after Matthew Chatelle drove in Luca Trigiani on a groundout. North Shore led 3-0 over Newport through five innings of play.

The Gulls fought back in the sixth when Kolby Branch (University of Georgia) doubled and came around to score on Trent Farquhar’s (Michigan State University) fielder’s choice to make it 3-1.

The Navigators received much needed insurance as Stan DeMartinis lll scored on a wild pitch to extend the North Shore lead back to three. That would be all the scoring the Navigators would need as they were able to hold on for the 4-1 win.

Jake Hunter (Eastern Carolina University) started the game and gave up two runs in three innings. Joe Allen (Clemson University) pitched a scoreless fourth inning. Grant Umberger (Virginia Tech University) came in to relieve Allen and went two innings, allowing one run and striking out one batter. Nate Liebold (University of California Los Angeles) pitched the next two innings for the Gulls and gave up one run. Nick Boyle (Xavier University) pitched the final inning for Newport and did not allow a run.

Newport will return home Friday July 14th when they take on the Ocean State Waves at historic Cardines Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.