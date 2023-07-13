On July 13, 1948, former US Congressman and later Bryant University President Ron Machtley was born in Johnston, PA. Machtley attended the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the Navy from 1970-1975. After his service he received his Juris Doctoris from Suffolk UNiversoty Law School in Boston.

Machtley ran for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican in 1989, and defeated longtime Representative Ferdinand St. Germain. He served in Washington until 1995. After an unsuccessful run for Governor, Machtley was appointed President of Bryant College, later renamed Bryant University.

Bryant University, Smithfield, Rhode Island

Machtley led the University through a period of transition and growth, overseeing the development of numerous programs at school. He retired in 2020 after a distinguish career. Happy Birthday Ron Machtley!