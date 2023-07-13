On July 13, 1948, former US Congressman and later Bryant University President Ron Machtley was born in Johnston, PA. Machtley attended the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the Navy from 1970-1975. After his service he received his Juris Doctoris from Suffolk UNiversoty Law School in Boston.

Machtley ran for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican in 1989, and defeated longtime Representative Ferdinand St. Germain. He served in Washington until 1995. After an unsuccessful run for Governor, Machtley was appointed President of Bryant College, later renamed Bryant University.

Bryant University, Smithfield, Rhode Island

Machtley led the University through a period of transition and growth, overseeing the development of numerous programs at school. He retired in 2020 after a distinguish career. Happy Birthday Ron Machtley!

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music, the arts and more for What'sUpNewp. He is also a contributor to Providence Monthly, SO RI, Hey Rhody and The Bay magazines.
Ken DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse," a roots/folk/rock radio show every Tuesday, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM. He is a former educator in the Scituate, RI school system where he taught Social Studies for over 30 years.
Ken is presently on the board of the Rhode Island Folk Festival and Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music), a non-profit that brings diverse musical acts to the Newport area.