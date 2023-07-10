7.10.2023 | Words: 1,118 | Reading Time: About 6-minutes
🆕 Sen. Reed shared on Sunday that the National Park Service recommends turning over Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown, Sandy Point Lighthouse on Prudence Island, and Watch Hill Lighthouse in Westerly to new state government and nonprofit owners who agree to preserve them. Read More
🎵 A warm crowd greeted a high-energy performance from a Grammy Award-nominated singer at the Updike Room in the Greenwich Hotel Sunday evening July 9, where Sophie B. Hawkins and her band played the East Greenwich venue. Concert Recap & Photos
🤣 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Kelly MacFarland before her performance in A Mother of a Comedy Show at The JPT on Friday.
👉 Mondays In Miantonomi kicks off today at Miantonomi Park in Newport. Running every Monday from 2 pm to 5 pm through August 28, visitors will enjoy free activities for children and youth: disc golf, face-painting, and the Food Explorers, a program to inspire healthy food habits in children; a farmers’ market; cooking demonstrations by Black Beans PVD, and free fresh produce from Produce to the People, a program of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. More Information
🎶 Middletown’s new “Music In The Park” series in Paradise Valley Park starts today. The Monday evening series from 6-8 has food trucks, free concerts, and lawn games in Prospect Avenue Park, home to the Boyd’s Grist Windmill. Today’s featured performer is Diesel, and featured food trucks include Amano Pizza and Wally’s Hot Dog Cart.
😂 The Bit Players, Newport’s improv comedy troupe, are adding a few special shows to their summer schedule. They will host Laughter For Locals on Monday, July 24 and August 14th at 8 pm. On Wednesday, July 12 and August 30 at 7 pm, they will host Family Friendly Funnies. Of course, their award-winning shows on Friday nights at 8 pm and Saturday night at 8 pm continue all summer. What’sUpNewp is a proud sponsor of these events. Tickets and More Info
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Flood Watch until July 11, 08:00 AM EDT
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 11 am, then patchy fog after 3 pm. High near 75. East wind 9 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
- Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 10 pm. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 10 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: ESE wind 8 to 12 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 11 am, then Patchy fog after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WNW 5 to 7 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly before 10 pm. Patchy fog before 7pm and between 9pm and 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 14 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 2:04 am & 2:40 pm | Low tide at 7:45 am & 9:37 pm
- Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.1 days, 51% lighting.
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free Self Guided Tours of Eisenhower House
- 11 am: Road to Independence Tour with Newport Historical Society
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Mondays in Miantonomi at Miantonomi Park
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music In The Park at Prospect Avenue Park
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants featuring Willie J Laws from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm
- Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Housing Authority at 3 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 4:15 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
