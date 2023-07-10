Lynn, Mass– The North Shore Navigators emerged victorious over the Newport Gulls with a score of 2-0 at Fraser Field on Sunday night. The Gulls’ current record stands at 21-6 in the season, while the Navigators have improved to 13-15.

This was the fifth time both teams had met during the season, with the Gulls winning three of the first four games leading up to Sunday’s matchup.

The Navigators struck first, with Henry Kaczmar’s RBI single in the third inning that put them ahead. They added one more run in the same inning, which ended up being all the scoring they needed.

The Gulls struggled to get their offense going, as Brayden Clark kept their bats at bay for a significant portion of the game. Clark retired 14 of the 15 Gulls batters who came to the plate between the second and sixth inning which helped earn him his third win of the season.

On the mound for the Gulls was Nolan Pender (Bellarmine University), who pitched 2.2 innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs. Nate Leibold (University of California Los Angeles) came in for relief and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and a walk. Joe Allen (Clemson University) then took over and pitched 2 innings, striking out three and walking one. Finally, Nick Boyle (Xavier University) pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

The Gulls are looking to bounce back Monday July 10th at Cardines Field against the Mystic Schooners for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.