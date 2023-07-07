7.7.2023 | By Ryan Belmore | Words: 1,462 | Reading Time: About 7-minutes

🐎 The Irish Polo Team, who will take on Team USA during the Newport International Polo Series on Saturday, will be welcomed to Aquidneck Island via a Pony Parade on America’s Cup Boulevard this evening.

👏 The Rhody Regatta, an 18-mile race around Conanicut Island, on July 1 raised more than $15,000 for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank through team donations and will keep its fundraising link live through the month of July, should anyone else wish to donate.

🗳️ A Jamestown resident and former U.S. Marine Corps officer has secured the backing of the Rhode Island GOP in the 1st Congressional District special election, Rhode Island Current reports.

⚠️ On the beach closure front, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth is among ten beaches closed across the state right now due to high bacteria counts.

🍷 If you’re traveling along lower Thames Street on Saturday night, listen up for Red Red Wine or Can’t Help Falling in Love being performed live. UB40 will be performing at the IYRS Summer Gala!

👉 On Tap This Weekend: Newport Classical Music Festival, Portsmouth and Jamestown fireworks, Newport Kite Festival, and much more! What’s Up this weekend.

🚢 Up next on the cruise ship schedule is American Constitution on July 9. The next big cruise ship scheduled to visit is the Caribbean Princess on July 27.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy dense fog before 11 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around six mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Patchy dense fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:18 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:50 am | Low tide at 5:14 am & 5:21 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.8 days, 83% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Brennan Burns at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Neal The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville & DJ Face at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Moment’s Notice from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: The Naticks from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Alan Scardapane from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Ruby Mac from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Jon River from 1 pm to 4 pm, J & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Recent Local Obituaries

Catherine Eileen Johnson

Zachary Ray Jones

