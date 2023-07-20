This is a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Sign up for our free daily newsletter and we’ll deliver this story straight to your inbox every morning!

Today is Thursday, July 20.

👉 Newport Board of Canvassers on Wednesday morning asked Newport Police to investigate possible fraudulent signatures submitted on behalf of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos for her candidacy for the vacant District 1 U.S. House of Representatives seat.

An investigation is already underway by Jamestown Police, also questioning the validity of signatures submitted on behalf of Matos.

📺 Our interviews with Congressional District 1 candidates begin today when we speak with two Democratic candidates – Stephanie Beauté, and at 1 pm, we’ll talk with Sabina Matos. Watch these interviews live or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

Programming note – Democratic candidate Sandra Cano was scheduled to join us at 12 pm today. At the request of Cano, this interview is being postponed due to a scheduling conflict. We are working on getting a new date and time booked as soon as possible.

🚢 Portsmouth Historical Society will be hosting a lecture this evening on “Steamboats on Narragansett Bay and the Sakonnet River”.

🦈 We’ve all seen Jaws. But have you attended a Jaws Summer Party that includes live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and the iconic film on the big screen? Probably not. What’sUpNewp & The JPT have your chance during our Jaws Summer Parties tonight and tomorrow night. Only a few tickets remain; get them while you can.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low of around 68. East wind around six mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind around 6 kt, becoming ESE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:28 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:24 am & 10:35 pm | Low tide at 3:53 am & 3:41 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2 days, 4% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Cabana: So Lucky Band (Dave Matthews Tribute) from 9 pm to 12 am

Easton’s Beach: Keith Munslow (Storyteller) at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party featuring live music by The Z Boys at 6:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Spiffy from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

newportFILM: newportFILM outdoors presents: Food and Country at Fort Adams State Park at 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stone Acre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Randy Robbins from 3 pm to 6 pm, Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Reef: Julio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 20 & 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

Meeting to include update from DEM on excavated soil at Newport City Hall.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The Newport Gulls outscored the Upper Valley Nighthawks, 23-2 and swept both games of the doubleheader on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.

May 20, 1934 – July 15, 2023

JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and the Oakland Athletics won their second straight following an eight-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Wednesday.

The Town Council votes 7-0 to ask for a $190 million bond be placed on the Nov. 7 special election ballot. Proponents say the move gives students the modern schools they need and tens of millions in reimbursements #MiddletownRI could lose.

July 08, 1927 – April 07, 2023

Newport Board of Canvassers this morning asked Newport Police to investigate possible fraudulent signatures submitted on behalf of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos for her candidacy for the vacant District 1 U.S. House of Representatives seat.

R.I. Department of Environmental Management was scheduled to provide an update.

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

