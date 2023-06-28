Wednesday, June 28 | By Ryan Belmore

🎉 On this day in 1969, the Claiborne Pell Bridge opened to the public.

👉 Newport City Council is back to work tonight. At 5:45 pm, they’ll meet in Executive Session regarding the City Manager position. At 6:30 pm, they’ll host a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on their agenda.

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a look at all that’s going on with James Montgomery as of late → What’s Up Interview: Catching up with RI music legend James Montgomery.

🎨 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn tells us the Pelham Art Series → Top of Pelham to host local art show – sponsored by Hangar 420

📺 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz and I caught up with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain yesterday (the first day of summer vacation). Watch or listen here.

🙏 My wife and I had the honor to host 11 Pathways Program students (all from Rogers High School) for dinner upon their arrival in the Washington, D.C. area last night.

Offered in partnership between Salve Regina University and Rogers High School, the Pathways program is designed to guide first-generation students and their families to graduate from high school and enroll in college.

The students will visit several colleges in the area over the next few days, as well as the United States Capitol and museums. I’ll join them on Thursday when they visit Senator Reed’s office and get a tour of the Capitol.

After chatting with these wonderful, polite, and thoughtful students last night, my hope is bright for the future.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 am and noon, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind around ten mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts are less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind around 9 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 am and noon, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 5 to 9 kt. A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:28 am & 4:08 pm | Low tide at 9:18 am & 10:36 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9 days, 67% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fort Adams: The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Vineyards: Jimmy & Matt from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 9 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: The Whelks – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at 6 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Vieste Newport: Joanne Rodino and John Monllos from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

We published 19 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s a look at what’s been popular and what’s new since our last newsletter.

The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jean Segura added a solo homer and the Florida Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-1 on Tuesday night.

The Newport Gulls improved to an NECBL-best 14-3 overall record and cruised to a 9-1 victory against the Keene Swamp Bats on Tuesday night at Alumni Field.

The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates mocked each other during dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.

The following awards were handed out at the 27th Newport Flower Show at Marble House last weekend.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz on the first day of summer school vacation to recap the year that was, talk about the challenges ahead, and more.

RI State Parks has organized this event for patrons with hearing and sensory sensitivities.

The event, dubbed the Pelham Art Series, promises to be an engaging evening showcasing the works of talented artists from the region.

Local great on his recent film, upcoming shows and blues heroes

Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!

Recent Local Obituaries

September 15, 1966 – June 25, 2023

Further Reading

NUWC Division Newport’s top performers honored during 2022 Annual Awards ceremony (NUWC)

The Breakers’ Hidden History Inspired a Composer to Explore His Family’s Newport Past (RI Monthly)

Get tickets, volunteer for Salve Regina Night at the Newport Gulls (Salvetoday)

R.I. budget gives Portsmouth schools extra $96K in state aid (East Bay Times)

