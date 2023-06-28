Wednesday, June 28 | By Ryan Belmore
🎉 On this day in 1969, the Claiborne Pell Bridge opened to the public.
👉 Newport City Council is back to work tonight. At 5:45 pm, they’ll meet in Executive Session regarding the City Manager position. At 6:30 pm, they’ll host a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on their agenda.
🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a look at all that’s going on with James Montgomery as of late → What’s Up Interview: Catching up with RI music legend James Montgomery.
🎨 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn tells us the Pelham Art Series → Top of Pelham to host local art show – sponsored by Hangar 420
📺 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz and I caught up with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain yesterday (the first day of summer vacation). Watch or listen here.
🙏 My wife and I had the honor to host 11 Pathways Program students (all from Rogers High School) for dinner upon their arrival in the Washington, D.C. area last night.
Offered in partnership between Salve Regina University and Rogers High School, the Pathways program is designed to guide first-generation students and their families to graduate from high school and enroll in college.
The students will visit several colleges in the area over the next few days, as well as the United States Capitol and museums. I’ll join them on Thursday when they visit Senator Reed’s office and get a tour of the Capitol.
After chatting with these wonderful, polite, and thoughtful students last night, my hope is bright for the future.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 am and noon, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind around ten mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts are less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
- Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: S wind around 9 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 am and noon, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: S wind 5 to 9 kt. A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 3:28 am & 4:08 pm | Low tide at 9:18 am & 10:36 pm
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9 days, 67% lighting.
Things To Do
- 8 am to 4 pm: Exploring Our Maritime Strategies at Wyndham Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm: Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm to 6 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End at Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: The Whelks – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Fort Adams Music Series presents The Ravers at Fort Adams
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Danbury Westerners at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fort Adams: The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Jimmy & Matt from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: The Whelks – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at 6 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
- Vieste Newport: Joanne Rodino and John Monllos from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
- Little Compton: Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:45 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
We published 19 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s a look at what’s been popular and what’s new since our last newsletter.
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours
- ‘Chosen Family’ wraps up filming in Rhode Island
- DEM is encouraging Rhode Islanders to report sightings of wild turkeys
- What’s Up in Newport: June 26 – July 4
- WUN-ON-ONE: Newport School Superintendent joins What’sUpNewp for a review of the past year, look at challenges ahead
- What’s Up Interview: Catching up with RI music legend James Montgomery
The Latest
On This Day In Newport History – June 28, 1969: Newport Bridge opens for first time
The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.
De La Cruz and Segura homer, Marlins pound out 19 hits in 10-1 rout of Red Sox
Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jean Segura added a solo homer and the Florida Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-1 on Tuesday night.
Gulls extend winning streak to five games after 9-1 win vs Swamp Bats
The Newport Gulls improved to an NECBL-best 14-3 overall record and cruised to a 9-1 victory against the Keene Swamp Bats on Tuesday night at Alumni Field.
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates mocked each other during dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.
2023 Newport Flower Show awards announced
The following awards were handed out at the 27th Newport Flower Show at Marble House last weekend.
WUN-ON-ONE: Newport School Superintendent joins What’sUpNewp for a review of the past year, look at challenges ahead
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz on the first day of summer school vacation to recap the year that was, talk about the challenges ahead, and more.
‘Quiet Fireworks’ viewing at Beavertail will allow people with sensitivities to enjoy Newport’s display from across the Bay
RI State Parks has organized this event for patrons with hearing and sensory sensitivities.
Top of Pelham to host local art show – sponsored by Hangar 420
The event, dubbed the Pelham Art Series, promises to be an engaging evening showcasing the works of talented artists from the region.
What’s Up Interview: Catching up with RI music legend James Montgomery
Local great on his recent film, upcoming shows and blues heroes
What’s Up in Newport: June 26 – July 4
Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!
Recent Local Obituaries
Albert Parker Gaines III
September 15, 1966 – June 25, 2023
