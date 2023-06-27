Local music legend and Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductee James Montgomery has been busy lately.

He and his band are playing a pair of events this weekend, ahead of a busy summer schedule, which includes a stop at King’s Park in Newport on Friday, July 14. First up, he’s part of a fundraiser for the Cape Verdean Recognition Parade on Thursday, June 29 at Cisco Brewers in New Bedford, MA., followed by a show Friday, June 30, at Chan’s in Woonsocket.

The singer/harmonica player is widely known in the region and nationally for his original work in the James Montgomery Blues Band as well as his 50+ year career playing with rock legends including Janis Joplin, J. Geils, and The Allman Brothers, who he toured with in the 1970s.

In addition to touring regularly, Montgomery recently co-produced a documentary about noted blues great James Cotton, Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues. The film evolved from a partnership with the Woods Hole Film Festival, who Montgomery worked with to set up the Real Blues Fest, which provided free health care to New England blues musicians.“We were very successful; we actually save people’s lives with that program,” said the singer.

“We always thought that we’d like to partner and make a movie together,” he continued. “So we raised a ton of money and made a documentary about my teacher/mentor James Cotton. Not only mine, but literally hundreds of harmonica players around the world. He was a tremendous guy and had a really interesting story. We juxtaposed the history of a nine-year-old orphan from a plantation in the deep South during Jim Crow, and his journey to the streets on the south side of Chicago and what that meant for African Americans moving up to the cities.”

The movie has been quite successful, winning numerous accolades including the Library of Congress Ken Burns Prize for Film, where it was one of five finalists. “We were down at the Library a couple of months ago sitting next to Ken Burns with all these congressmen and congresswomen being honored for the work we did on the film. The movie really took off,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery’s status as a leading bluesman is undisputed – he began his musical journey playing harmonica along to Jimmy Reid records in the basement of his parent’s home. What has he learned from the legends he’s shared the stage with?

“As a kid, I would dream about Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Junior Wells, and James Cotton, of course. As my career unfolded, I got a chance to play with John Lee Hooker. I was in his band when I was 19. I got a chance to play one night with Muddy Waters. Those moments were extremely special to me.” He also recalled the night that B.B. King brought him on stage, the night that Paul’s Mall, a legendary Boston club, was closing.

“In terms of Rock and Roll, I was thrilled to play with the Allman Brothers, I have a vivid memory, they were the nicest band to tour with; they were just great people, the sense of comradery backstage was just overwhelming,” he continued. “I have a great memory of hanging out in my dressing room with Mick Jagger and talking about Muddy Waters, singing acapella and scatting Muddy songs with him was a great moment. And, of course, playing with Aerosmith, my favorite pure rock and roll band.”

He also toured with The Blues Brothers in the 1980s. “Touring with Danny (Akroyd) and Jim (Beluschi), that was just spectacular. Dan Akroyd really knows how to put on a great show but also create drama for the tour; everything was just first rate.”

Montgomery is excited about doing some hometown shows. “My band, we really like to get the audience involved in every show. We put on a high-energy show – every band I’ve ever put together, I’ve modeled after the Paul Butterfield Band or the James Cotton Band, high-energy bands with extended solos. If that’s your format, it’s pretty easy for the audience to get involved,” he said.

“We’re really excited to be back to full-time touring. We’ve got David Hull, of Joe Perry’s band, who has played substitute bass with Aerosmith on four tours, Marty Richards, one of the best drummers around, and George McCann, who played with the Blues Brothers. My band is in tremendous shape; we’re playing the best we’ve ever played.”

Click here to learn more about James Montgomery.

