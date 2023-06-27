Albert Parker Gaines III, 56, of Newport, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2023.

Born in Newport, Albert was a dedicated and loving husband to Carol Ann Gaines, who sadly passed away September 9, 2022, and an adoring father to Alexander Albert-Joesph Gaines. Al is survived by not only his son, but also his father-in-law Joseph J. DellaSelva of Coventry RI, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Deborah DellaSelva and Michael Griggs of Hampstead NH, and many relatives and friends.

Albert was the son of the late Albert Parker Gaines Jr and his wife Bernice (Tutt) of Newport, Rhode Island. He was a 1984 graduate of St Georges School in Middletown, Rhode Island. He went on to receive a degrees in Computer Science and Mathematics in 1988 from the University of Rhode Island.

Albert was most-recently employed as a Senior Software Engineer at RITE Solutions in Middletown, Rhode Island. He had formally worked at Raytheon, Blue Cross, Context Media, and GTECH, as he spent the majority of his career as a respected computer engineer and architect. Overall, Al simply loved his family, technology and fiddling with the latest gadgets.

Visiting Hours will be held on 30 June 2023, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Albert Gaines to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via dana-farber.org/gift.

