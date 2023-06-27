The following awards were handed out at the 27th Newport Flower Show at Marble House last weekend.

BOTANICAL ARTS DIVISION

Garden Club of America Certificate of Excellence in Botanical Arts (exhibit of great distinction):

Ginni Donovan, Cheshire, CT

The Janice Leary Panoff Botanical Arts Award (exhibit of exceptional visual appeal which best combines whimsical interpretation with impeccable execution): Leslie Purple and Alice Farley, Wyndmoor, PA

The Robyn Kauffmann Spagnolo Botanical Arts Award (design conforms to schedule requirements, incorporates the principles of design and is of exceptional quality in craftsmanship and skillful manipulation of all materials): Jennifer Barnette, New York, NY

The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award – Botanical Arts (selected from among blue-ribbon winners in the Botanical Arts Division): Christina Kramer, Palm Beach, FL

The Newport Flower Show Botanical Arts Award (exhibit showing impressive quality, skill and creativity): Ginni Donovan, Cheshire, CT

The Newport Flower Show Novice Award – Botanical Arts (most distinctive design by a novice exhibitor in any Botanical Arts class): Katherine Renfrew, Chesapeake, VA

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Botanical Arts (most distinctive entry by a first-time Exhibitor in the Botanical Arts Division): Marta Nelson, N. Fort Myers, FL

FLORAL DESIGN DIVISION

Garden Club of America Certificate of Excellence in Floral Design (exhibit of great distinction):

Nell Carpenter, Richmond, RI

National Garden Club Award (exhibit judged to be the finest in the Design Division): Linda Pare, Ashland, NH

The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award – Floral Design (selected from among blue-ribbon winners in the Floral Design Division): Nell Carpenter, Richmond, RI

The Newport Flower Show Novice Award – Floral Design (most distinctive design by a novice exhibitor in any design class): Sharon Bender, Westbrook, CT

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Floral Design (most distinctive entry by a first-time exhibitor): Linda Frazer & Chris Duncan, South Hampton, NY

The Preservation Society of Newport County Design Award (exhibit in the challenge class displaying the most creative use of the majority of components issued): Susan Dewey, Chatham, MA

The Corinne Clarke Reynolds Trophy (presented by her daughter, June Reynolds MacKaye, and granddaughters, June Reynolds Davis, Dottie Corinne Houser and Christienne Bailey MacKaye,

for the best interpretation of a class title in the Design Division): Ashley Elizabeth Sparks and Sandra Jean Sparks, Little Compton, RI

The Bettie Bearden Pardee Award (for outstanding design using all fresh plant material grown and arranged by the exhibitor(s): Elizabeth Cusak, West Cornwall, CT

The Candace Morgenstern Design Award (exhibit showing exceptional quality using innovative

techniques involving the manipulation of fresh plant material): Kathy Michie, Worcester, MA

HORTICULTURE DIVISION

The Garden Club of America Certificate of Excellence in Horticulture (exhibit of great distinction):

Mattapoisett Woman’s Garden Club Group, Mattapoisett, MA

National Garden Club Award (exhibit judged to be the finest in the Horticulture Division): Jane Gamber, Madison, CT

The Gilbert S. Kahn Sweepstakes Award (exhibitor winning the most blue ribbons in the Horticulture Division Classes): Libby Moore, Little Compton, RI

The Mrs. Robert M. Grace Best in Show Award (selected from the Horticulture Division blue ribbon winners): Donna Boulay, Newport, RI

The Mrs. Samuel M.V. Hamilton Award (most creatively original and whimsical presentation of plant material in any container): Donna Boulay, Newport, RI

The Oatsie Charles Award (most outstanding cut specimen of a shrub grown for its flower): Christina Vanderlip, Greenwich, CT

The Annie Laurie Aitken Award (most outstanding rose cut specimen in the show): Dana Rose, Worcester, MA

The Jocelyn Sherman Propagation Award (container entry by an amateur exhibitor in whose name it is entered. Entry must have been grown by exhibitor for a minimum of six months): Carrie Waterman, Dover, MA

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Horticulture Division (most distinctive entry by a first-time exhibitor): Elaine Bakios, Portsmouth, RI

The Green Animals Topiary Award (best topiary in the show): Nancy Russell, Philadelphia, PA

The Rhode Island Wild Plant Society Award (best native Rhode Island plant entry in any class): Evan Aten, Newport, RI

The Newport Garden Club Centennial Award – Horticulture Division (most creative interpretation of a class or theme in the Creative Container Division): Mattapoisett Woman’s Garden Club Group, Mattapoisett, MA

The Newport in Bloom Award, URI Master Gardener Program Award and Certificate of Excellence in Conservation: Not awarded in 2023

The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties – seven of them National Historic Landmarks – span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.

