Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

JUNE 28, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on June 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

~Proclamation Honoring Rogers High School Lacrosse team 2023 Division 4 Lacrosse State Champions~

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Workshops held May 6, 2023, May 22, 2023, May 24, 2023 and May 25, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Sail Newport, d/b/a Newport Regatta, Sail Newport, 72 Fort Adams Drive; July 8-9, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2. Redwood Library & Athenaeum, d/b/a Redwood Concert on Lawn. 50 Bellevue Ave.; 7/25/23, 8/1/23, 8/8/23, 8/15/23, 8/22/23 and 8/26/23 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

3. Newport Tree Conservancy, d/b/a Evening of the Arboreta, 50 Narragansett Ave.; August 4, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

4. Day One- Shelly Coulombe, d/b/a Day One 50th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser; Ochre Court; September 15, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

5. Ancient Order of Hibernians, d/b/a Family Day in the Park, Morton Park; September 16, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

c. Holiday Selling License, New, Folk Vintage, LLC, d/b/a Folk Vintage, 446 Thames St.

d. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Fall River Financial RI, LLC, d/b/a Fall River Pawnbrokers, 128 Broadway

e. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Newport Sea Foam Trading, LLC, d/b/a Newport Sea Foam Trading Co., 415 Thames St.

f. Holiday Selling License, new location, Colbea Enterprises, L.L.C., d/b/a Seasons Corner Market, 138 JT Connell Highway & 184-186 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.

g. Pawnbroker License, Renewal, Fall River Financial RI, LLC, d/b/a Fall River Pawnbrokers, 128 Broadway

h. Private Detective License, Renewal, Kevin P. Sullivan, d/b/a KPS Investigations & Constable Services, LLC, 2 Chastellux Ave.

i. Waste Hauler License, Republic Services, 1080 Airport Rd., Fall River, MA

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Victualing License, New, Colbea Enterprises, L.L.C., d/b/a Seasons Corner Market, 138 JT Connell Highway and 184-186 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.

3. Second-hand License, New, Folk Vintage, LLC, d/b/a Folk Vintage, 446 Thames St. (Hearing)

4. Entertainment License Expansion, Coastal Extreme Brewing Company, LLC, d/b/a Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling, 293 JT Connell Highway to expand the entertainment into 2nd floor event space and 2nd floor outdoor deck Fridays from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Second Hearing)

5. Sound Variance Application, Angus M. Davis, 50 Narragansett Ave., July 29, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for a private party (Hearing)

6. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors), Newport Protective Club, d/b/a The Protective Club, 596 Thames St., to have entertainment on Sundays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Hearing)

7. Entertainment License, Daily, Class A (indoor) & B (outdoor), Newport Elks 104, d/b/a Newport Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St. to have live entertainment on July 1, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Reappointments:

Waterfront Commission – David Kane – (3-year term expires 1/11/2025),

Zoning Board of Review – Richard Wick Rudd – (5-year term expires 1/1/2028)

Trust & Investment Commission – Harry Elkin – (5-year term expires 10/31/2024)

RESOLUTIONS

9. Learn 365 Initiative- X. Khamsyvoravong

10. Extending appreciation to Friends of King Park and Friends of the Waterfront- D. Carlin

11. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the restoration of the Rose Island Lighthouse – D. Carlin

COMMUNICATIONS

12. Strategic Plan Presentation – Julia Novak, Raftelis Consulting

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

13. Action Item #6177/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-067 – New EZ-Screen 1000XL Soil Screener (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #6178/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-066 – Historic Gravestone Restoration and Re-Setting (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6179/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Braga, Cardines, Hunter and King Park Playgrounds Improvements (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Daily Liquor Licenses, Class F-1:

a. Newport Tree Conservancy, d/b/a Evening of the Arboreta, 50 Narragansett Ave.; August 4, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

b. Oliver Hazard Perry, d/b/a Newport International Boat Show, Bowen’s Wharf; September 14-17, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- June 21, 2023