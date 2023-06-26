The Rhode Island Film & TV Office announced today that Verdi Productions has finished filming Chosen Family, which was written, directed and stars Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, Austin Powers). Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You, The Bourne Identity) co-stars along with Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Michael Gross (Family Ties), Andrea Savage (Tulsa King), Jonathan Brotherton (Fuller House), Julie Halston (Addams Family Values), Odessa Rae (Hard Candy) and Ella Grace Helton (Hubie Halloween). This picture-postcard romantic comedy wrapped production in Rhode Island last week.

Principal photography occurred throughout Rhode Island, including East Greenwich, Providence, Warwick, and North Kingstown.

Chosen Family was produced by Rhode Island natives Chad A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba and Anthony Gudas. Many talented Rhode Islanders had roles both in front of and behind the camera. The motion picture was also produced by Andre Relis and Michael Nickles.

In Chosen Family, Heather Graham plays Ann, a yoga teacher trying to find inner peace despite the fact her family is manic, and her dating life is miserable. Ann doesn’t know how to say “no” and finds herself fixing everyone’s problems. Meanwhile, Ann meets the perfect guy, but soon finds herself competing with his daughter for his attention. Struggling to repair her estranged relationship with her sister, Ann relies on her friends to be her rock and guide her through life’s troubling decisions.

Writer/Director/Actor Heather Graham stated, “I’m so excited to be making my dream project with an amazing team!”

Producers Chad A. Verdi and Michelle Verdi said, “In a male dominated industry, we love supporting women! Heather’s drive, writing, directing and starring in this film has been wonderful to witness.”

Steven Feinberg, Executive Director of the Rhode Island film office stated, “It’s been a joy to have Heather Graham, Julia Stiles and the fantastic cast here in Rhode Island, enthusiastically working side by side with such a diverse and talented team of local professionals organized by Chad and Michelle Verdi and their Verdi Productions producing executives. The beautiful locations were ideal for Heather’s story and we anticipate that this romantic comedy will touch many hearts and minds when it unfurls before the audience. Warm congratulations to all.”

About Verdi Productions

Verdi Productions is a fully funded film production company located in East Greenwich, Rhode Island and Edgartown, Massachusetts, with additional satellite offices in New York City and Los Angeles. The company pursues all aspects of filmmaking, carrying projects from concept through postproduction. Verdi Productions is redefining how films are made on the East Coast. Unlike other production companies that come to the Northeast, Verdi is establishing itself as a fixture in the Rhode Island community. Verdi Productions does not operate on a project-to-project basis, but instead functions like a West Coast studio with established offices, full time employees and a continuous stream of product.

Verdi Productions’ recent titles include JOHNNY & CLYDE starring Megan Fox, Tyson Ritter, Bai Ling and Vanessa Angel; and SAVAGE SALVATION starring Robert DeNiro, John Malkovich, Jack Huston and Willa Fitzgerald. Their upcoming titles include JUNCTION starring Bryan Greenberg, Griffin Dunne, Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung and Ryan Eggold; and KNOCKOUT BLONDE, the documentary on transgender boxing manager Kellie Maloney.

Popular Right Now on What'sUpNewp