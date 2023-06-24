This is a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters to receive this in your inbox every morning, it’s free!

Saturday, June 24

⚾ The Gulls shut out the Navigators on Friday night as they took home 4-0 win at Cardines Field. The Gulls improved to 11-3 in the season and the Navigators falls to 4-10.

🆕 Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here → They said ‘I do,’ but the state moved to put them asunder

🦈 Thom Cahir caught up with Jon Dodd, Executive Director of the Atlantic Shark Institute, about the new Mako Shark license plate available in Rhode Island and more.

⚾ Bello pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 3-1 victory over the sloppy Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

🎵 Singer-songwriter Pete Francis, formerly of Dispatch, brings his band to Ragged Island Brewery for a free concert today. Read our interview with Pete and get all the details on the show here.

🐎 It’s Newport versus Boston at Newport Polo today.

🏳️‍🌈 Newport Pride Weekend continues today with the Newport Pride Ride at 12 pm and the Newport Pride Fest & Market at Great Friends Meeting House from 12 pm to 6 pm. If you missed our chat with Sean O’Connor from Newport Pride, you can watch or listen to it here.

🌼 Wickford In Bloom: Historic Home and Garden Tour returns this weekend.

🎭 For the most comprehensive and complete look at what’s happening out there this weekend ( – head here – What’s Up This Week in Newport County: June 19 – 25

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog before 5 pm. High near 72. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 3 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 6 to 8 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog before 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 3 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:28 am & 1:05 pm | Low tide at 6:08 am & 6:19 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.3 days, 29% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Double A from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: James Montgomery at 10 pm

Dockside & Riptide: The Complaints at Riptide from 9 pm to close, DJ at Dockside from 9 pm to close

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless Trio from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Parlor Newport: Newport Pride Afterdark at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Pete Francis – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at 6:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Y Not from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Deck: Matt & Jimmy from 1 pm to 4 pm, Brian Scott from 5 pm to 8 pm, Spiffy Saturdays from 9 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Jack Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 11 am

Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 10 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours

The Latest

We published 17 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

The theme for the Newport vs. Boston match will be the New England staple, “Lobstahhh”

Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.

Since June is a popular month for weddings, it’s logical to review what was observed on the 12th: “National Loving Day.”

Jacqueline Bouvier and Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) announced their engagement on this day in 1953.

Bello pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 3-1 victory over the sloppy Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

The Gulls shutout Navigators on Friday night as they took home 4-0 win at Cardines Field. The Gulls improved to 11-3 in the season and the Navigators falls to 4-10.

Water Division Annual Report Now Online

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

To date, neither Connecticut nor Massachusetts has reported any EEE or WNV findings.

The theme for the Newport vs. Boston match will be the New England staple, “Lobstahhh”

The ferry season will run through Columbus Day weekend.

The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Recent Local Obituaries

Further Reading

Inside the Real Gilded Age of Newport (RI Monthly)

U.S. Naval War College Holds Change of Command Ceremony (DVIDS)