Eva Maria (Schiffer) Perles, 92 of Dartmouth, Massachusetts passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 17, 2023.

Eva was born on January 19, 1931 in Ljubljana, Slovenia to parents Franz and Josephine Schiffer. She was the youngest child with two older siblings Franz and Herta. In high school, she moved to Graz, Austria with her family and became an accomplished seamstress. She immigrated to America in 1952 on the Captain Blackfort I and went to live with her beloved sister Herta in Cleveland, Ohio. It is here, where she met her wonderful husband, Henry Paul Perles whom she was married to for nearly 50 years. Together, they had three beautiful girls Eva, Patricia, and Jessica. Eva devoted her life to raising her children. In 1968, the family moved to Dartmouth, Massachusetts where Eva has since resided.

Eva was a devoted member of St. Julie Billiart Parish and participated in the choir for many years. She was an amazing seamstress and loved to knit. She loved to garden, teach her family members how to cook, and spend time with her children and many grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia Perles of Americus, GA, Jessica Crimmins (Martin) of Boston, MA, sister Herta Milac of Syracuse, NY, grandchildren: Megan (Jamie) Scovern of Denver, CO, TJ Slattery of Denver, CO, Keegan (Alix) Slattery of Denver CO, Ian (Anna) Carlson of Atlanta, GA, Erika Carlson of Atlanta, GA, Olivia Carlson of Atlanta, GA, Morgan Crimmins of Boston, MA, son in law Timothy Slattery of Denver, CO, one great-grandchild Ethan Scovern of Denver, CO, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Eva is preceded in death by her husband Henry Paul Perles, daughter Eva (Nini) Slattery, brother Franz Schiffer, brother-in-law Metod Milac, sister-in-law Hilda Schiffer, and parents Franz and Herta Schiffer.

A Private Burial will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on June 23, 2023. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Barnabas Church and celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Humane Society and Shelter SouthCoast in Dartmouth, MA or give to Wreaths Across America for the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Bourne, MA in memory of Eva Perles.

