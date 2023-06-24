Newport R.I– The Gulls shutout Navigators on Friday night as they took home 4-0 win at Cardines Field. The Gulls improved to 11-3 in the season and the Navigators falls to 4-10.

In the mound for the Gulls was Kevin Seitter (QuinnipiacUniversity) as he pitched six complete inning giving up 3 hits he pick up the win.

For the Navigators was Cooper Smith as he pitches six inninggiving up four runs.

Seitter got Nathan Blasick to pop out in the second inning as the Navigators left two runner on.

In the bottom of the second Tyler Young (Lehigh University) got a infield hit but it got overturned by the home plate umpire after the entire ump had a meeting near the first base side.

Braden Ostrander (Florida Atlantic University) got a base hit to lead of the third inning but the Gulls couldn’t capitalized as the next three hitters was retired.

Both teams remained scoreless heading to the forth as both pitchers got their stuff with Jonathan Luders at second he got Brady O Brien strikeout looking to end the inning.

Seitter pitched a one, two, three inning in the six as he set the Navigator in order. Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipac University) lead off bottom of the six with a triple to right field two batter later the bases were loaded for Samuel Kulasingam (United Air Force Academy) as he came up clutch with a grand slam to put the Gulls ahead 4-0 to broke the scoreless tie. The Gulls fans were electric when he hit it out to centerfield.

Great Simpson (Wright State University) made Gannon Kadlecik (Radford University) to ground out into a pitcher best friend double play in the top of the eight two batters later he got the third out to end the inning.

David Horn (Vanderbilt University) came to the mound in the ninth as he looks to pick up the save. After the first two batters got in base he bounce back and strike out the next three batters that he faced.

The Gulls will travel to Old Mountain Field tomorrow night to face against Ocean State Wavers before the Gulls will return to Cardines Field on Monday night for a 6:35 p.m. as they will take on Vermont Mountaineers.