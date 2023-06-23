The City of Newport’s Water Division has announced that the 2022 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) is now available on the City’s website at www.cityofnewport.com/ccr22.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Safe Drinking Water Act requires water systems to provide this annual report to all its consumers. The EPA established the requirements for report content, format, and distribution in the Consumer Confidence Rule, published in the Federal Register on August 19, 1998. The report includes information on the City’s sources of water, quality of the water, and the water distribution system.

In an effort to be more environmentally responsible, the Newport Water Division will not be printing and mailing the CCR to water users, unless requested. If someone wishes to receive a printed copy or does not have internet access, please get in touch with the Newport Water Division at (401) 845-5600.

The employees of the Newport Water Division care about the quality of the drinking water we provide. We work hard to provide all our customers with drinking water that meets or exceeds the safety and quality standards set by the state and federal governments. The Newport Water Division’s goal is to ensure the water system will continue to supply a high quality and safe drinking water to all our customers, now and in the future.

Contact the Newport Water Division at (401) 845-5600 with any questions. The current and past reports are also available on the City’s website.