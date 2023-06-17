Saturday, June 17, 2023

🔥 The Newport Gulls triumphed over their division rival, the Northshore Navigators, last night in a shutout victory of 2-0 at the celebrated Cardines Field. Maintaining an undefeated record at home, the Gulls’ season record improved to 8-1, while the Navigators fell to 2-7.

🍓 Trinity Chruch’s Strawberry Fest is back! Scheduled to take place outdoors at Trinity Church in Queen Anne Square today from 11-5 pm, there will be homemade strawberry shortcakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and strawberries by the carton for sale. The event will take place rain or shine.

👉 Rickie Lee Jones is performing tonight at The JPT Film & Event Center. As of last night, only 25 tickets were left for the show, so if you wanna go, grab tickets at janepickens.com asap!

☂️ Umbrella Sky, a unique art experience, is opening today at Brick Market.

Immerse Yourself in a World of Color and Creativity at Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market Prepare to be dazzled by an extraordinary outdoor art installation coming to Brick Market in Newport. Umbrella Sky Newport, produced by ArtScape, will unveil its captivating display of over 500 colorful umbrellas magically suspended in the sky. This breathtaking installation promises to create a magical haven for the community and visitors alike, casting sun-kissed shadows through a canopy of floating umbrellas onto the pathway of the tree lined street flanked by eclectic shops. Umbrella Sky Newport will be open to the public starting June 17th, inviting all art enthusiasts, locals, and tourists to explore this magnificent creation. It is a remarkable opportunity to witness the convergence of color, creativity, and community in a truly magical setting.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 8 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:01 am & 8:23 pm | Low tide at 1:53 am & 12:57 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.4 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck: DJ Jutt at 9 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside: Chopville at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: An Evening with Rickie Lee Jones at 8 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Dick n’ Jane Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Hyper Drive at 8:30 pm

The Reef: Mark Flynn from 12 pm to 3 pm, Run Runners from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Maintaining an undefeated record at home, the Gulls’ season record improved to 8-1, while the Navigators fell to 2-7.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Director of several Hollywood hits along with his brother Peter

A New England Patriots player was arrested Friday evening at a security checkpoint at Boston’s Logan Airport after two guns were found inside carry-on luggage, Massachusetts State Police said.

Turner tied his career high with six RBIs and scored three runs, and Yoshida had four hits. Boston earned its third victory in four meetings with its rival after winning two of three last weekend at New York.

A top Rhode Island official announced his resignation Thursday, closing part of an investigation into accusations of misconduct during a business trip to Philadelphia earlier in the year.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Popular Stories on WhatsUpNewp.com

We published 14 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website;

Recent Local Obituaries

January 01, 1936 – June 14, 2023

