Carlos Mercurio, 87, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

Born January 1, 1936 in Santa Cruz, Zambales in the Philippines, he was son of the late Pedro and Francisca (Mayor) Mercurio. Carlos came to the United States after enlisting in the US Navy. After several years of service, he was honorably discharged in 1972, and eventually settled in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Carlos is survived by his wife, Honesta, his son, Allan Mercurio, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Descents, his daughter, Nancy Mercurio-McCarron, grandson, James McCarron III, daughter, Aileen Mercurio-Ishimaru and her husband, daughter, Cyd Mercurio-Bulanhagui and her husband Petronilo, son, Carlos Mercurio Jr, brother, Prudi and Rosie Mercurio and several family members, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephew and cousins and his grand dog, Hampton the beagle.

Carlos is preceded in death by his parents, son, Ariel, several brothers and sisters, and son in law, Jim McCarron.

Carlos spent most of his years after the Navy working at General Electric and Raytheon where he would retire and spend time with family and most of all watching his grandson James growing up.

We are thankful for all the help the Visiting Nurses and Hospice division did to make him comfortable during this time.

Those who wish to honor Carlos, may donate to Visiting Nurse, Home and Hospice, Portsmouth Office, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Funeral services will be held privately.

