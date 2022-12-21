Good Morning!

🌙 Today is Wednesday, December 21. The Winter Solstice begins at 4:47 pm today. In honor of the Winter Solstice, the Tiverton Land Trust will host a Winter Solstice Tree Lighting today, the shortest day of the year, at Pardon Gray. Read More

🎄 What’sUpNewp and The JPT are teaming up once again to host our annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party! Join us tonight at The JPT for live music by Dave Tessier’s All-Star Stars at 6:15 pm, followed by a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 7:30 pm. There will be complimentary Christmas Cookies with admission. Tickets are $15 per person and typically do sell-out. We strongly encourage those planning to join us to secure their tickets ahead of time. Tickets & More Info

🏀 What a game! Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds — both career highs — and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98 on Tuesday night. Read More

🌬️ A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for the area from December 23, 5 am until December 23, 2 pm. This means that conditions are favorable for coastal flooding, and residents should be prepared for possible flooding of low-lying areas.

In addition to the Coastal Flood Watch, a Gale Watch has also been issued for the period from December 23, 1 am until December 24, 1 am. This means that strong winds are expected, and mariners should be prepared for potentially hazardous conditions on the water.

Otherwise, the weather for today and tonight is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 41 and increasing clouds with a low around 28. The marine forecast for today and tonight is for variable winds 5 kt or less and mostly sunny with seas 1 ft or less, turning to increasing clouds and seas 1 ft or less tonight.

Weather

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from December 23, 01:00 AM EST until December 24, 01:00 AM EST

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:31 am & 5:56 pm | Low tide at 11:37 am & 11:18 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.8 days, 8% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: She Said at 3 pm, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party at 7:30 pm

La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

