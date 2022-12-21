PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds — both career highs — and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98 on Tuesday night.

The Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) won their fourth straight game and improved to 4-0 in overtime this season.

Devin Carter and Ed Croswell scored 20 points apiece for Providence, which beat a ranked team for the fourth straight season.

Native Rhode Islander Tyler Kolek scored a career-high 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime, and Kam Jones added 24 points for the Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1), who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since last season.

Marquette blew a nine-point lead in the final minutes of regulation and rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first overtime. David Joplin hit a corner 3-pointer to give the Golden Eagles a 96-93 lead with just over two minutes left in the second OT, but Alyn Breed did the same at the other end to tie it.

It was 98-98 when Hopkins hit two free throws — he was 13 for 18 from the line — and then Joplin missed and Breed rebounded it. Croswell was fouled with 17 seconds left; he made the first free throw, and Hopkins got the rebound of the second.

Breed was fouled and made both free throws to clinch it. He finished with 13 points.

END OF REGULATION

The Friars trailed 76-68 late in the second half before scoring the next 10 points to take a two-point lead. Joplin tied it with 39 seconds left, and Providence had two chances to win it in regulation.

Jared Bynum missed an open look at a 3-pointer; he got his own long rebound and drove to the basket, but lost the ball on the way. That left Marquette with 4.6 seconds and a chance to win it in regulation, but Sean Jones’ rushed 3-pointer was off the front of the rim.

END OF FIRST OT

The Friars opened 88-80 lead in the first overtime before Kolek scored seven straight points and then, after Hopkins made one free throw, Kolek tied it 89-all with 5.8 seconds left. Providence made a full-court dash and got the ball inside to Carter but he missed a layup in traffic at the first overtime buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

The Golden Eagles followed an overtime loss to Wisconsin with three straight wins to poke their way into the AP Top 25. They have now been ranked in both of coach Shaka Smart’s seasons, but this stay could be short.

BRACELET BOMBING

Fans were given wristbands that light up in sync, but late in the second half a group in the upper stands began throwing them around. The hijinks continued until an announcement over the loud speaker told them to stop.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Seton Hall next Tuesday.

Providence: Visits Butler on Dec. 29.

