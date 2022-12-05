A family-friendly event is coming up at Pardon Gray Preserve in Tiverton!

The Tiverton Land Trust (TLT), a private nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to preserving the rural character and scenic beauty of Tiverton for generations to come, today announced that it will be hosting a tree lighting to celebrate the winter solstice and our community.

“We focus so much of our time preserving land in Tiverton; this upcoming event is an opportunity to celebrate the land we all love so much,” says Tiverton Land Trust in a press release. “This free event is open to all in our community. There will be hot chocolate for sale, an opportunity to buy your favorite ornament off of the tree, a Santa photo op that is do it yourself, and of course, a special tree lighting with a focus on giving back to nature”.

The Winter Solstice Tree Lighting will take place from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm at Pardon Gray Preserve, which is located at 3460 Main Road in Tiverton.

Tiverton Land Trust also shared, “We are excited to see you in person, please let us know if you have any feedback for the Tiverton Land Trust and keep a lookout for an update on our current fundraising land preservation project, the Cook Farm Project. We have partnered with The Nature Conservancy to protect 45-acres of hardwood forest in perpetuity. As of this release, we are $7,000 away from our fundraising goal. Visit our website to learn more and to support this initiative”!