The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Watch for Narragansett Bay, with strong winds and hazardous waves expected from late Thursday night through late Friday night.

According to the alert, south winds of 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 50 knots and waves of 8 to 13 feet are expected. These conditions can potentially capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility, posing a hazard to mariners in the area.

The National Weather Service advises mariners to consider altering their plans to avoid these potentially dangerous conditions, and to remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure their vessels for severe wind and seas if necessary.

Residents and visitors in the area should also be prepared for the possibility of strong winds and hazardous waves, and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and alerts.

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 633 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 ANZ236-220045- /O.CON.KBOX.GL.A.0029.221223T0600Z-221224T0600Z/ Narragansett Bay- 633 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and waves 8 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...Narragansett Bay. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.