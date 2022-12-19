Newport is bustling with festive events and activities this week as Christmas weekend and the end of the year approaches.

Monday, December 19

Things To Do

Entertainment

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 9 am

Newport: School Committee at 5:30 pm

Tiverton: Library Trustees at 5 pm, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm

Tuesday, December 20

Things To Do

Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: She Said at 4 pm, Die Hard at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

City & Government

Wednesday, December 21

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: She Said at 3 pm, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party at 7:30 pm

La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, December 22

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: She Said at 4 pm, The Santa Clause at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

Friday, December 23

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone at 6 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 2 pm, White Christmas at 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio at 8:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: John Erikson at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Kermil at 6 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

Saturday, December 24

Things To Do

Entertainment

No listings.

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, December 25

Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport Here’s what restaurants are open and serving up something special on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022.

Things To Do

Entertainment

No listings.

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

