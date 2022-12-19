Newport is bustling with festive events and activities this week as Christmas weekend and the end of the year approaches.
On Wednesday, December 21, the Tiverton Land Trust will host a Winter Solstice Tree Lighting at Pardon Gray, and What’sUpNewp and the JPT Film & Event Center will host their annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party.
Throughout the week, there are numerous Christmas-themed events taking place, including Children’s Make, Bake & Give at Newport Cooks, a Holiday Lantern Tour with Newport History Walking Tours, and A Rough Point Holiday at the Rough Point Museum.
In addition to holiday events, there are also a variety of entertainment options available, such as live music at various venues, trivia nights, and movie showings at the JPT Film & Event Center.
On the government side, there are several public meetings scheduled throughout the week, including the Jamestown Zoning Board of Review and the Middletown Affordable Housing Committee.
Overall, Newport County has a range of festive and fun events and activities for residents and visitors to enjoy this week.
Monday, December 19
RIDOT to shift lanes on Route 138 West and open new Connector Road for traffic to Pell Bridge
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
Entertainment
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 9 am
- Newport: School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Library Trustees at 5 pm, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tuesday, December 20
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 4 pm: Children’s Make, Bake & Give – Baking & Decorating Sugar Cookies for the Holidays with Newport Cooks
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: She Said at 4 pm, Die Hard at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
City & Government
- Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
- Newport: Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Vicious Dog Hearings at 10 am
Wednesday, December 21
Tiverton Land Trust to host Winter Solstice Tree Lighting on Dec. 21
What’sUpNewp, JPT to host its annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party on Dec. 21
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 4:30 pm: Forest Crowns for Tweens at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm: Advent Evenings at Historic Saint Mary’s Church
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Annual Dave Manuel Christmas Sing a Long
- 7:30 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party at The JPT
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: She Said at 3 pm, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm
Thursday, December 22
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: She Said at 4 pm, The Santa Clause at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Friday, December 23
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone at 6 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 2 pm, White Christmas at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: John Erikson at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Kermil at 6 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, December 24
“Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport
‘Twas the night before Christmas’ helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm, 10 pm, & 10:30 pm: Celebrate Christmas with St. John the Evangelist
- 5 pm: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Channing Memorial Church
Entertainment
- No listings.
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, December 25
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am: Celebrate Christmas with St. John the Evangelist
Entertainment
- No listings.
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Know of an event, listing, or meeting we missed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com!