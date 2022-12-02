Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it.

For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.

If you head out on Christmas Day, be sure to take care of those hard-working staff! It doesn’t always have to be monetary, sometimes a simple thank you, a smile or an expression of gratitude will do the trick.

What’s Up Newp has confirmed the following restaurants in Newport will be open, serving dinner, and celebrating the holiday.

We’ll update this story as more restaurants confirm their details. Know of something that we missed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

22 Bowen’s

22 Bowen’s will be open on Christmas Eve from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Bar ‘Cino

Bar ‘Cino will be open from 11:30 am to 8 pm on Christmas Eve.

Boat House

The Boat House will be open from 11:30 am to 7 pm on Christmas Eve.

Castle Hill Inn

Castle Hill Inn will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner.

The restaurant shares on its website, “There may be no place like home for the holidays, but there’s also no place like Castle Hill Inn either. Join us for an unforgettable holiday meal with friends and family. We will be serving a Four-Course Dinner on both days for $125 per person. We will be serving for parties up to 7 guests from 4:30 pm to 8 pm on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24th) and from noon to 8 pm on Christmas (Sunday, December 25).

Clarke Cooke House

Clarke Cooke House will continue the tradition of being among the very few restaurants that are open 365 days a year when they open at 5 pm for dinner on Christmas Day. More Info

Sardella’s

Dine at Sardella’s this holiday season. Their holiday hours of operation are 5 pm to 9 pm on Christmas Eve and 3 pm to 8 pm on Christmas Day. Reservations here.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Christmas eve: The property’s crown jewel, Cara, embraces the magic of the season on Christmas Eve with a menu designed to reignite the childhood feeling of finding a gift under the tree, a surprise awaits with every dish in a special eight-course chef-selected menu. There are two seatings — the first at 5 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m. (Booking link).

Christmas Day: For a more traditional Christmas feast, join us for a four-course Prix Fixe dinner at The Café on December 25. You can peruse the decadent menu (and kid’s menu) here. (Book here).

The Mooring

The Mooring will be open on Christmas Eve from 12 pm to 7 pm with additional specials on the menu. Closed on Christmas Day.

White Horse Tavern

In addition to its Seasonal Dinner Menu, White Horse Tavern is serving up Christmas Eve 2022 specials – including Traditional Clams Casino and Surf & Turf. More info and reservations.