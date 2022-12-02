National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation returns to the big screen of Jane Pickens Theater this week.

What’sUpNewp and The JPT are teaming up once again to host our annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party!

Join us on Wednesday, December 21 for live music by Dave /Tessier’s All-Star Stars at 6:15 pm, followed by a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 7:30 pm.

There will be complimentary Christmas Cookies with admission.

Tickets are $15 per person and typically do sell-out. We strongly encourage those planning to join us to secure their tickets ahead of time. Tickets may be available at the door on night of if any are available. Tickets & More Info

