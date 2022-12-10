When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.

Luckily, Newport has an excellent selection to choose from.

Upscale or casual, dinner or drinks, here’s our list of the 15 coziest spots to go this winter.

Editor’s Note- This story was originally published on November 2, 2016. It was last updated on January 26, 2022.

On the coldest days of winter, it’s hard to get any cozier than the oldest tavern in America, which first opened its doors as one of Newport’s coziest spots in 1673. The warm light of the fireplace, low ceilings, original wood flooring from the 1600s, quiet atmosphere and a stellar wine and cocktail selection make this a warm, romantic spot for dinner or a nightcap.

Just across the street from White Horse Tavern is another one of Newport’s coziest places to hang out, and the best place to enjoy top-notch Mexican cuisine with a date or good friends. With low lighting and a fireplace-warmed atmosphere, you’ll feel like you’re dining inside someone’s house, and that’s because you are. The house was the former home of 1800s naval captain Stephen Decatur. After dinner, you can stay and drink a few more of their delicious specialty margaritas at one of two cozy bars inside.

During daylight, the bar at the Chanler/Cara is known for its beautiful views of the ocean and Cliff Walk. But when the sun sets, the dark wood bar in this mansion-turned-hotel, voted one of the best boutique hotels in the US, becomes an inviting and upscale place for a nightcap by the sea. On a nice night, you can even snuggle up at the fire pit outside.

In the cold weather months, Clark Cooke House’s atmosphere transforms from a bustling, open-windowed summer hot spot into a warm, intimate place to enjoy dinner and drinks on Bannister’s Wharf. For dinner, sit at a table on the upper floors to you’ll feel like you’re dining inside a house. For drinks, stay toasty fireside at the Candy Store.

Dark, handsome interiors, dim lighting, comfortable seating, and fireplace lounge area at the newly renovated Vanderbilt make this one of Newport’s op coziest spots.

Looking for a cozy place on the casual side? Look no further than Norey’s. On Thursday nights, come here for live jazz and choose from over 100 different craft beers at this toasty bar and restaurant on Broadway.

Nearby Norey’s, you can warm up on a cold day at the cozy bar at Malt, a restaurant with Irish roots. Choose from 31 draft beers, and craft selections, with many Single Malts, Bourbons & Irish Whiskeys.

If cozy Irish bars are your thing, then check out Busker’s if you’re on Thames Street on the Washington Square end. One Google reviewer wrote that Busker’s on Thames Street has “all the makings of a cozy pub.”Head here fo Irish specialties, live music & old-world touches add traditional flavor to this corner gastropub.

This super popular BYOB spot on Broadway is a go-to for comfort food in a snug environment. While it’s mostly known for its first come, first served brunch, Corner Cafe takes dinner reservations after 5pm. So, grab a bottle of red, make a reservation, and enjoy their famous breakfast menu any time of day.

Whether you’re going for dinner or drinks, Castle Hill Inn is a cozy place to celebrate a special occasion large or small during the winter. Inside this historic mansion built in 1875, you can dine at a Forbes Four-Star restaurant or sit at the bar and enjoy a drink off a spectacular wine and craft cocktail menu.

The upscale lounge at Forty 1 North feels more intimate during the quieter winter months. Without the summer crowds, you can sit and chat by the fire for hours, sip wine and order some snacks.

If enjoying some of Newport’s best Italian food fireside sounds like your idea of comfort in the winter, then head to Sardella’s. Specials for $24 per couple on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays – including a bottle of wine – are all the more reason to check out this cozy place.

Listed as one of the Top 100 Restaurants in America, Bouchard makes our list of coziest places to go in Newport. Snug seating, romantic lighting, and incredible French food make dining inside this Thames Street establishment a memorable experience.

This beautifully refurbished underground space manages to feel cozy yet spacious at the same time. Whether you’re sitting at the bar or gathered with your nearest and dearest at one of the large booth tables, Surf Club’s ambiance and selection of tasty comfort food make it one of the best recent additions to Newport.

Tucked in Thames Street in the Fifth Ward, Mamma Luisa is a hidden gem of coziness. Enjoy a large menu of authentically Italian cuisine in a space that feels like a family home.

