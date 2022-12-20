The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) today announced a new exhibit featuring the works of Providence-based artist Fu’una, also known as Kameko Branchaud. The exhibit, titled “27,000 Miles,” will be on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill from January 27 to April 5.

Born in Woonsocket and raised in Glocester, Fu’una has a strong connection to Rhode Island. Her work is known for its vibrant use of color and emotional depth, and she often incorporates elements of nature and animals into her pieces. Fu’una received her bachelor’s degree in Art Education from Rhode Island College in 2013 and her master’s in Art and Design Education from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2014. She is an Associate Member of the Pastel Society of America and has received numerous accolades for her work, including First Honorable Mention in the Pawtucket Arts Collaborative 2022 Foundation Show and first place in Punto Urban Art Museum’s 2017 juried mural competition.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception for “27,000 Miles” on Thursday, March 2 at 5 p.m. at the Atrium Gallery. The exhibit will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

“We are thrilled to be showcasing the talented work of Fu’una at the Atrium Gallery,” said RISCA Executive Director Randall Rosenbaum. “Her unique style and connection to the natural world are sure to inspire and delight visitors.”

For more information about the exhibit and the artist, visit the RISCA website.