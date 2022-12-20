Charles A. Raposa, Sr.90, of Portsmouth passed away peacefully, on December 18, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

Charles was married for 63 years, before her passing to the late Eileen J. (Silvia) Raposa.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Antone and Mary (Bernard) Raposa.

Mr. Raposa served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a laborer for 65 years for MF Construction of Portsmouth, retiring in 1993. He was also an honorary member of the Middletown FOP Lodge 21 in Middletown, RI.

His family was everything to him and he will be greatly missed. He leaves his loving children, Charles A. Raposa, Jr. of Portsmouth, Edward J. Raposa and his wife Cherie also of Portsmouth and Charlene Viera and her husband Arthur of Swansea, MA. His siblings Robert Raposa and Fred Raposa of Tiverton, RI, Mary Ellen Craig of ME, and Jessica Ferri of Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving grandfather to Audrey/Mark, Holly/Ashley, Staci/Tony, Eddie/Cara, Chris/Naomi, Artie/Maria as well as twelve great grandchildren, and one great -great granddaughter, Sofia Medeiros.

He was the brother of the late Manuel Raposa and the late Evelyn Silva and grandfather of the late Charles Raposa Chaves.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday December 22, 2022, from 9:00- 11;00 am, in Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. His funeral service will be immediately following calling hours at 11:00 am, in the funeral home

Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Howland Avenue, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice 1184 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871.