Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Friday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10, 2022.
This Weekend
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (July 8-10)
Wickford Art Festival to return this weekend – we catch up with Festival Director Brian O’Malley
Friday, July 8
Singer-Songwriter Mark Erelli playing Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday, July 8
Tickets go on sale on Friday at noon – Jay Leno to perform at The Firehouse Theater July 18 – 21, will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Newport County
Things To Do
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whiehorne House Museum
- 10 am to 2 pm: Historic Saint Mary’s Church now Welcoming Visitors Daily
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am to 4 pm: The French in 1780 Newport: A Newport Historical Society History Space Event
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concert Series featuring James Montgomery + All Star Blues Band
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm: Summer Outdoor Concert Series Featuring: Mark Erelli at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: The Naticks from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- King Park: Waterfront Concert Series featuring James Montgomery + All Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at The Breakers at 8 pm
- Norman Bird Sanctuary: Summer Outdoor Concert Series Featuring: Mark Erelli at 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Eric Fontanafrom 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
- Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, July 9
What’s Up Interview: Victoria Wasylak, presenting ‘Pitch Like A Pro: Grab the Attention of Music Journalists’ at Passim July 9
Scotty McCreery returning to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA July 9
Sail Newport to host Reggae Night at the Newport Regatta
Things To Do
- Newport Regatta
- 7:30 am to 1 pm: MWR Car Show Series at Dewey Field
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9 am to 4:30 pm: Newport Kite Fly at Brenton Point State Park
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 12 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Whitehorne Day: Restoration and Conservation at Whitehorne House Museum
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 4 pm to 8 pm: Reggae Night at The Newport Regatta
- 4:30 pm: 1780 Rochambeau Landing Commemoration at King Park
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: 25th Annual IYRS Summer Gala Featuring Pat Benatar
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Gavilan Brothers and a World Premiere, presented by Newport Classical at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Rugburn from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Gavilan Brothers and a World Premiere, presented by Newport Classical at The Breakers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: The Blenders from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Randy Robbins from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, James Grande from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 10
Three-time Grand Slam Champion Andy Murray accepts Wild Card into Infosys Hall of Fame Open field
Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 10-23
Things To Do
- Newport Regatta
- 9 am: Strings in Nature presented by Newport Classical at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am to 4:30 pm: Newport Kite Fly at Brenton Point State Park
- 10 am: Infosys Hall of Fame Open
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School Gymnasium
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Second Sundays at Prescott Farm: West Place Animal Sanctuary at Prescott Farm
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6pm: Bubbles & Blues Music Series at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Concerts in King Park – NIMFest – Sunday Gazebo Concerts
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Summer Concert Series at Burr’s Hill Park
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Fran Curley Jazz Trio at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Darren Beaupre from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Future Phase, Dan Burke & The Royal Treatment from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Nick Sprovieroat 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Classical: Strings in Nature presented by Newport Classical at Norman Bird Sanctuary at 9 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled, check back for updates.