The Infosys Hall of Fame Open kicks off on Sunday, July 10. Photo Credit: Infosys Hall of Fame Open

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Friday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10, 2022.

This Weekend

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (July 8-10)

Wickford Art Festival to return this weekend – we catch up with Festival Director Brian O’Malley

Friday, July 8

Singer-Songwriter Mark Erelli playing Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday, July 8

Tickets go on sale on Friday at noon – Jay Leno to perform at The Firehouse Theater July 18 – 21, will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Newport County

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: The Naticks from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • King Park: Waterfront Concert Series featuring James Montgomery + All Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at The Breakers at 8 pm
  • Norman Bird Sanctuary: Summer Outdoor Concert Series Featuring: Mark Erelli at 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Eric Fontanafrom 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
  • Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled, check back for updates.

Saturday, July 9

What’s Up Interview: Victoria Wasylak, presenting ‘Pitch Like A Pro: Grab the Attention of Music Journalists’ at Passim July 9

Scotty McCreery returning to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA July 9

Sail Newport to host Reggae Night at the Newport Regatta

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Rugburn from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Classical: Gavilan Brothers and a World Premiere, presented by Newport Classical at The Breakers at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: The Blenders from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Randy Robbins from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, James Grande from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 10

Three-time Grand Slam Champion Andy Murray accepts Wild Card into Infosys Hall of Fame Open field

Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 10-23

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Fran Curley Jazz Trio at 11 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Darren Beaupre from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: Future Phase, Dan Burke & The Royal Treatment from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sprovieroat 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Classical: Strings in Nature presented by Newport Classical at Norman Bird Sanctuary at 9 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled, check back for updates.

More Things To Do

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.