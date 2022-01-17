(Webster, MA – January 17, 2022) – Scotty McCreery will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA as part of the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. On Saturday, July 9, 2022. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, January 22 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Thursday, January 20 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through January 28th for just $32.50.

Last fall, Scotty McCreery released his fifth studio album Same Truck. The first single, “You Time,” hit No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts later that month, and the second single “Damn Strait” is out now. McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on the album.

The North Carolina native achieved new heights in the last few years by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his most recent album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes,” the RIAA Platinum-certified “This Is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified “In Between.” McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018.”

McCreery’s current combined album sales surpass 3 million copies. He’s earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year three times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” and in 2019 for “This is It”); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance/Shag Song of the Year (“Barefootin’”) in 2018; and the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written (“Five More Minutes”) in 2018.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Get The Led Out on July 8th, and ABBA The Concert on August 12th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Scotty McCreery on Saturday, July 9, 2022 go on-sale Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $32.50, through January 28th. Gates for Scotty McCreery will open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.