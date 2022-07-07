- Advertisement -

Another beautiful summer weekend beckons. From spectable to sport, food to the arts, we’ve got a few good ideas for the upcoming weekend. Check out “Six Picks Events” below.

All Weekend: Cirque du Soleil Crystal is a unique performance running at the Dunkin Donuts Center July 7-10. Known for their aerial acrobatics, CRYSTAL is one of a kind performance from Cirque du Soleil that blends circus art and the world of ice skating. The show will take the audience on a journey into a frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats. Further details and tickets available here.

All Weekend: As Strawberry picking season concludes, Blueberry Picking season has arrived. Many farms around the state are opening this weekend with a full crop of berries ready for harvesting. Check out Rocky Point Farm in Warwick, Smith’s Berry Farm in North Kingston, Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown or your favorite neighborhood stand.

Saturday and Sunday: The annual Wickford Art Festival returns this weekend to the seaside town. Over 200 artists are expected to present at the festival at Wilson Park in North Kingston. For more, read our interview with Festival Director Brian O’Malley here. For more on the festival, click here.

Saturday and Sunday: A cool summer breeze off the water this weekend will help launch the annual Newport Kite Festival at Brenton Point State Park. Bring the kids, pack a picnic, and watch and enjoy the sound of kites dancing in the wind. The event is free and open to all. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Infosys Tennis Hall of Fame Open serves up a week of world-class tennis in Newport beginning Sunday. This year the tournament welcomes at least 18 players currently ranked in the top 100 in the world including three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray. Click here to read more about the tournament. Tickets and further details here.

Sunday: The annual Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival returns to India Point Park in Providence. The festival commemorates the culture of Cape Verde with traditional music, dance, art, and more in honor of Cape Verde’s forty-seventh year of independence. The party begins at Noon. Details here.